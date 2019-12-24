Marcelo Bielsa provides Leeds United fitness update

Leeds United are set to take on Preston North End on Boxing Day.

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has told Leeds Live that both Tyler Roberts and Jamie Shackleton are available, but Barry Douglas is sick.

Leeds are set to take on Preston North End on Boxing Day, but they don’t have a fresh bill of health.

Douglas is set to miss out, while Adam Forshaw could also be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The absence of the duo is a blow to Leeds, but Bielsa is at least boosted by the returns of both Roberts and Shackleton to fitness.

“Roberts, Shackleton are available. Douglas is sick,” Bielsa said.

“Forshaw we don’t know when he will come back.”

Leeds have also been dealt the blow of losing key creator Pablo Hernandez before their Boxing Day clash.

The injury issues have come at a bad time for Leeds, as they have hit a small blip recently.

Leeds have failed to beat Cardiff City and Fulham in their last two games.

While it is far from panic time for Bielsa’s side, they will not want their advantage over third place to be trimmed any more in the coming weeks.