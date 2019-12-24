Manager admits he could lose Crystal Palace, Southampton and Leeds-linked talent on pre-contract deal

Crystal Palace, Southampton and Leeds United were each credited with an interest in Dundee United's Scott Banks earlier in the season.

Scott Banks' situation remains unchanged ahead of the January transfer window, according to the Crystal Palace, Southampton and Leeds United-linked player's manager Robbie Neilson.

Crystal Palace, Southampton and Leeds were each credited with an interest in Banks earlier in the season, which is the last of the Dundee United winger's contract.

Speaking in October, Neilson confirmed that Banks had turned down the offer of an extension and the 18-year-old has not appeared since.

And the Scottish Championship side are waiting to see if he will sign a pre-contract agreement elsewhere next month.

“We offered him a good contract but he didn’t take it," Neilson told the Dundee Courier.

“So he will be able to sign for somebody on a pre-contract in January.

“We will just wait and see what comes of that.

“It is just the way football is nowadays. We are disappointed but I’m sure the kid will move on."

Crystal Palace offered £400,000 for Banks in the summer transfer window, while Southampton were expected to bid according to the Daily Record.

The newspaper also claimed that scouts from Leeds, as well as Manchester City, have watched the former Clyde loanee.