London academy confirms Kamarl Grant has left to join Sheffield United

Grant is the latest player to join Sheffield United from outside of the professional game.

Sheffield United have signed the Kinetic Academy Under-18s captain, Kamarl Grant, following a trial.

Grant played for the Blades U23s against Barnsley earlier this month, as stated on the Tykes' official website.

And Kinetic have now confirmed his move on Twitter.

Huge congratulations to our U18 captain, Kamarl Grant, who joins Sheffield United. Good luck! #kineticacademy #40thsigning pic.twitter.com/gqlshnsi49 — Kinetic Foundation (@Kinetic_Coach) December 23, 2019

Grant is the latest Kinetic player to have earned a professional contract.

The London-based academy also lists Bordeaux's Josh Maja, Rangers' Joe Aribo and Manchester City's Yeboah Amankwah among its past graduates.

Sheffield United are not averse to looking outside of the professional game for players, having recruited Tashae Andall-Gibbons and Iliman Ndiaye from the Rising Ballers academy earlier this season.

The situation surrounding another recent Sheffield United trialist, Connor Leak-Blunt, remains unclear.

Leak-Blunt signed a new three-year deal at Leeds United earlier this year, although it is speculated that he may have already left Elland Road.