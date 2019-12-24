Quick links

London academy confirms Kamarl Grant has left to join Sheffield United

General view of Bramall Lane
Grant is the latest player to join Sheffield United from outside of the professional game.

Fans wait outside Bramall Lane before the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and Brentford

Sheffield United have signed the Kinetic Academy Under-18s captain, Kamarl Grant, following a trial.

Grant played for the Blades U23s against Barnsley earlier this month, as stated on the Tykes' official website.

 

And Kinetic have now confirmed his move on Twitter.

Grant is the latest Kinetic player to have earned a professional contract.

The London-based academy also lists Bordeaux's Josh Maja, Rangers' Joe Aribo and Manchester City's Yeboah Amankwah among its past graduates.

Bordeaux's English forward Josh Maja

Sheffield United are not averse to looking outside of the professional game for players, having recruited Tashae Andall-Gibbons and Iliman Ndiaye from the Rising Ballers academy earlier this season.

The situation surrounding another recent Sheffield United trialist, Connor Leak-Blunt, remains unclear.

Leak-Blunt signed a new three-year deal at Leeds United earlier this year, although it is speculated that he may have already left Elland Road.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

