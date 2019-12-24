Liverpool fans react to Twitter to Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti's comments

Everton are set to take on Liverpool next month in the FA Cup.

Liverpool fans have already hit back at Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti after he announced his intentions to beat them in the FA Cup next month.

Ancelotti has only just taken over at Everton, but the Italian will not take long until he experiences the Merseyside derby for the first time.

Everton are set to take on Liverpool in the FA Cup in January.

And Ancelotti, who has won seven of his 12 meetings with Liverpool, said in the Daily Mail: “The Evertonians knows my score against Liverpool. I think they will be happy for this. It is true we beat Liverpool this season. It is a big rival here. That is a big motivation for us.

“It feels good [to beat them].

“I have a really good relationship with Jurgen Klopp. They are not used to losing but it was a good day for me this season. I know how Everton supporters want to beat Liverpool and we don’t have to wait long to try. We have the FA Cup game on January 5.

“It is not a mission impossible. Nothing is impossible in football.”

Liverpool supporters have laughed off Ancelotti’s ambitious comments though.

And Reds fans have suggested that Ancelotti will be eating his words in a few weeks' time.

Never knew he was a comedian — Paudie fahey (@sigmatool1) December 24, 2019

He'll be gone in a couple of years.... — Scouser_Les_LFC (@Scouser_Les_LFC) December 24, 2019

He has not even got the team going yet but he is going to overhaul Liverpool !! Clown — Dreams (@xceptional_r) December 24, 2019

That club really are unbelievable. — Jason moss (@mossjason44) December 24, 2019

He needs to start in his weight category.. try Watford and Newcastle first .. then maybe wolves and man united before talking about the top six — malcom govender (@malz10) December 24, 2019

Lol he only won in Nepal and can never win at Anfield. And those Everton players are not the same pedigree as mertens Allen milik etc — chris (@Pages72404347) December 24, 2019

The problem Carlo has is he’s not at Juventus or Madrid anymore. He’s at Everton now. — Darren_LFC (@Darrenammo86) December 24, 2019

Everton were hammered by Liverpool when they met earlier in the season at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp actually rested some key players, but Everton were still unable to compete with their near neighbours.

The hope is that the Toffees will improve considerably under Ancelotti though, with the Italian set to get started with his new side on Boxing Day, when they take on Burnley.