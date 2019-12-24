Quick links

Everton

Liverpool

Premier League

Liverpool fans react to Twitter to Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti's comments

John Verrall
Everton unveil new manager Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park on December 23, 2019 in Liverpool, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton are set to take on Liverpool next month in the FA Cup.

Everton unveil new manager Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park on December 23, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool fans have already hit back at Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti after he announced his intentions to beat them in the FA Cup next month.

Ancelotti has only just taken over at Everton, but the Italian will not take long until he experiences the Merseyside derby for the first time.

Everton are set to take on Liverpool in the FA Cup in January.

And Ancelotti, who has won seven of his 12 meetings with Liverpool, said in the Daily Mail: “The Evertonians knows my score against Liverpool. I think they will be happy for this. It is true we beat Liverpool this season. It is a big rival here. That is a big motivation for us.

Everton unveil new manager Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park on December 23, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

“It feels good [to beat them].

“I have a really good relationship with Jurgen Klopp. They are not used to losing but it was a good day for me this season. I know how Everton supporters want to beat Liverpool and we don’t have to wait long to try. We have the FA Cup game on January 5.

“It is not a mission impossible. Nothing is impossible in football.”

Liverpool supporters have laughed off Ancelotti’s ambitious comments though.

And Reds fans have suggested that Ancelotti will be eating his words in a few weeks' time.

Everton were hammered by Liverpool when they met earlier in the season at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp actually rested some key players, but Everton were still unable to compete with their near neighbours.

The hope is that the Toffees will improve considerably under Ancelotti though, with the Italian set to get started with his new side on Boxing Day, when they take on Burnley.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch