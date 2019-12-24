Quick links

Liverpool fans mock Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after he makes comparisons with the Reds

Liverpool and Manchester United played out a controversial draw when the two met in October.

Liverpool fans on Twitter were critical of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he seemingly tried to compare Manchester United to Jurgen Klopp's early days at Anfield.

Whilst Liverpool were lifting the FIFA Club World Cup over the weekend, United suffered a defeat to bottom-of-the-table Watford, as their season continued to produce indifferent performances. 

 

It resulted in Solskjaer receiving a lot of criticism for yet another United performance, as the former striker used Liverpool as an example in trying to bide more time for his team.

Solskjaer stated that he wants Man United to beat teams by 'dominating' them and being able to 'break them down'. He then stated that it took Liverpool 'a few years to get to that stage' as he feels that United just need to 'keep on building' in order to reach that level, as posted by The Football Daily.

Liverpool fans made it clear that United aren't anywhere near where Klopp's side were during the early years as they think more years of suffering is heading towards Old Trafford.

Whilst there is still a long way to go in the Premier League, it does seem likely that Liverpool will end their long wait to lift the English League title once again.  

On Boxing Day, Liverpool will take on Leicester City knowing that a win against Brendan Rodgers men would put them 13 points clear of the second-placed side, with a game in hand.

Nonetheless, Liverpool fans simply weren't having what Solskjaer was trying to imply about his team about where they are and where they could or want to be heading. 

Here is a selection of Liverpool fans reacting to Solskjaer's comments: 

