Liverpool fans mock Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after he makes comparisons with the Reds

Liverpool and Manchester United played out a controversial draw when the two met in October.

Liverpool fans on Twitter were critical of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he seemingly tried to compare Manchester United to Jurgen Klopp's early days at Anfield.

Whilst Liverpool were lifting the FIFA Club World Cup over the weekend, United suffered a defeat to bottom-of-the-table Watford, as their season continued to produce indifferent performances.

It resulted in Solskjaer receiving a lot of criticism for yet another United performance, as the former striker used Liverpool as an example in trying to bide more time for his team.

Solskjaer stated that he wants Man United to beat teams by 'dominating' them and being able to 'break them down'. He then stated that it took Liverpool 'a few years to get to that stage' as he feels that United just need to 'keep on building' in order to reach that level, as posted by The Football Daily.

Liverpool fans made it clear that United aren't anywhere near where Klopp's side were during the early years as they think more years of suffering is heading towards Old Trafford.

Whilst there is still a long way to go in the Premier League, it does seem likely that Liverpool will end their long wait to lift the English League title once again.

On Boxing Day, Liverpool will take on Leicester City knowing that a win against Brendan Rodgers men would put them 13 points clear of the second-placed side, with a game in hand.

Nonetheless, Liverpool fans simply weren't having what Solskjaer was trying to imply about his team about where they are and where they could or want to be heading.

Here is a selection of Liverpool fans reacting to Solskjaer's comments:

Yes Ole keep pushing the fake narrative that UTD are on the same trajectory as Liverpool! Love that keeping himself employed as they fall lower and lower — Elijah (@elijahhughes97) December 23, 2019

Is his first full season, Klopp bought Mane, Gini and Karius. After 18 games, liverpool had 40 pts. It went downhill only when Mane went to Afcon and Coutinho got injured. At that stage it was 12 wins out of 18. 4 draws and 2 defeats. — Mirod_lfc (@RodrigueMirod) December 23, 2019

Shhhhh.......Oles the best!!!!! Let him be at the wheel for years to come — Mat (@momoneymosalah1) December 23, 2019

Liverpool never had problems breaking down low blocks. The issue was always defending. We'd be 2-0 up against stoke and drop points cause we couldn't defend set pieces. One well placed diagonal in a dangerous area and our whole defense was undone — Keita FC (@Lil_CHXPO) December 23, 2019

You're not Klopp mate.. — Lee (@MrThomasLee4) December 23, 2019

It’s not enough you need to suffer like 10 years — ZAGAMANE. (@zzaga) December 23, 2019