Jurgen Klopp suggests three injured Liverpool players are close to returning

Liverpool's fixture list looks hugely demanding, and Jurgen Klopp may need to rotate over the coming weeks.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has told the Liverpool Echo that Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Fabinho are all ‘in a really good way’ as they look to come back from injury.

The Liverpool trio have all been sidelined with different problems in recent weeks, but are edging closer to fitness.

Liverpool take on their nearest rivals Leicester City in their next match on Boxing Day, and although Klopp says his injured players won’t return for that game, they should be fit sooner rather than later.

"Both in a really good way and Fabinho but not ready for these games," Klopp said.

The news comes as a major boost for Liverpool, who need all their players back to full health.

The Reds have a hugely demanding fixture list coming up, and Klopp will have to rotate to keep his side fresh.

Fabinho’s return will arguably be the biggest relief for Liverpool, as he performs such an important function in their midfield.

Joe Gomez has stepped up to replace Matip and Lovren in the heart of Liverpool’s defence and the England international has so far performed very well alongside Virgil van Dijk.