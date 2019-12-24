Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Jurgen Klopp suggests three injured Liverpool players are close to returning

John Verrall
Jurgen Klopp manager
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool's fixture list looks hugely demanding, and Jurgen Klopp may need to rotate over the coming weeks.

Jurgen Klopp manager

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has told the Liverpool Echo that Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Fabinho are all ‘in a really good way’ as they look to come back from injury.

The Liverpool trio have all been sidelined with different problems in recent weeks, but are edging closer to fitness.

Liverpool take on their nearest rivals Leicester City in their next match on Boxing Day, and although Klopp says his injured players won’t return for that game, they should be fit sooner rather than later.

 

"Both in a really good way and Fabinho but not ready for these games," Klopp said.

The news comes as a major boost for Liverpool, who need all their players back to full health.

The Reds have a hugely demanding fixture list coming up, and Klopp will have to rotate to keep his side fresh.

Fabinho of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on June 01, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.

Fabinho’s return will arguably be the biggest relief for Liverpool, as he performs such an important function in their midfield.

Joe Gomez has stepped up to replace Matip and Lovren in the heart of Liverpool’s defence and the England international has so far performed very well alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch