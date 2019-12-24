John Terry sends message to new Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti

John Terry worked with Everton's new manager Carlo Ancelotti during their Premier League title-winning season with Chelsea.

John Terry has labelled Carlo Ancelotti as an 'unbelievable' manager as he stated that it's 'great to see' the former Chelsea boss back in the Premier League following his appointment by Everton.

Former centre-back, Terry, worked with Ancelotti during their time at Chelsea ten years ago, as he now finds himself taking the hot seat at Everton.

Ancelotti will be hoping to use his past Premier League experience and his trophy-laden career in trying to help Everton take the next step and make a return to Europe.

This was the message Terry, who now works as a coach at Aston Villa, sent to his former boss via his personal Instagram account, as the Toffees supporters will love his comments.

Everton suffered a 2-0 defeat at Aston Villa earlier on in the Premier League season as the duo will lock horns again at Goodison Park in May.

That's when Terry will come back up against his former boss, who will be hoping by then he has already had some impact on the Merseyside club.

Whilst Ancelotti's appointment surprised many, it is a big coup for the Toffees, who will be hoping that they can now finally make a return to Europe.

In previous jobs, Ancelotti has been used to working with an already ready-made squad, but that isn't the case at Everton, where he will be expected to make some changes, both on and off the pitch.