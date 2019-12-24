Is Elf on TV Tonight? ITV is making it snow Christmas films!

Jim Carrey's 2000 Christmas hit How the Grinch Stole Christmas (The Grinch) is the must-watch movie of this week.

ITV and ITV2 have established themselves as the go-to channels for Christmas films every year without fail.

The UK network juggernaut airs both Jim Carrey's The Grinch and Will Ferrell's Elf over the holiday season, with each weekend in December stacked with back to back Christmas favourites.

The 2019 calendar is no different, as the Whos of Whoville return to our Freeview screens alongside Little Cindy Lou Who and everyones favourite canine character, Max the Dog.

Here's everything you need to know about watching The Grinch over the Christmas period, starting with the most important question - is it on TV today?

Is Elf on TV Tonight?

So good news... I saw a dog today.

Also good news, yes the 2003 Elf movie featuring Will Ferrell is on Freeview TV today (Tuesday, December 24th).

It airs on ITV at 5:15 pm.

Elf 2003 movie cast now: Will Ferrell

Most of you will be aware that Will Ferrell never really went anywhere.

The beloved comedic actor experienced a slump of sorts recently with 2018's Holmes & Watson but has also starred in the likes of Daddy's Home 2, The House, Zoolander 2, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and appeared as himself in Between Two Ferns: The Movie.

Zooey Deschanel

Just like Will Ferrell, Jovie actress Zooey Deschanel has been no stranger to audiences since Elf.

We've seen her reprise the role of Jess Day in New Girl for many years, but beyond that, she hasn't been in a great deal lately. On the other hand, you can catch her in such efforts as 2015's Rock the Casbah (Ronnie) and as the voice of Bridget in Trolls.

Elf 2003 movie cast now: Daniel Tay

Remember the young star of Elf who played Michael?

Well, he's 27-years-old now!

According to IMDb, he hasn't been in a film since 2007's Brooklyn Rules, in which he played the role of Young Bobby. His last credit on the site was for voicing Bill Blue in the video-game Grand Theft Auto IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony.

