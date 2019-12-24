How does Poe understand Chewy? The Rise of Skywalker has too many unanswered questions!

The more you think about it, the more problematic it gets.

There are are a number of headscratchers in the latest Star Wars instalment, but we were wondering, how does Poe understand Chewy?

The Rise of Skywalker has arrived to round off a year of blockbusters, and of course, everybody has a strong opinion of it. It's Star Wars after all!

Audiences have long been fascinated with the film's one-of-a-kind universe, having dipped into it since George Lucas first unveiled his vision in 1977. Since then it has given us everything, from TV series to comic books, but the films will always remain the most special.

They don't come around so often, although now - in the hands of Disney - they're becoming far more frequent. Nevertheless, their releases are bonafide events, with the latest perhaps being the most important of all...

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

It's been a rocky road, but we've finally reached the end of the Skywalker saga.

J.J. Abrams delivered a true crowdpleaser with 2015's The Force Awakens. One complaint? It was all a little too familiar, which simply cannot be said of Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi.

However, Abrams returned to conclude the trilogy, and on the whole, fans are impressed with the results. He did a fairly stellar job of rounding up character arcs and departing on a note of hope - something the series was undoubtedly born from.

That's not to say that it didn't take some controversial turns, because it really did.

While it's not exactly the most noteworthy, viewers have expressed their confusion regarding Poe's ability to understand Chewbacca.

How does Poe understand Chewy?

It's not explicitly addressed, but Poe is one of those figures who has really done it all.

In The Rise of Skywalker, we meet more people from his past, and you can't help but believe that his heroic exploits warrant a trilogy in their own right. We're sure he's dabbled with Wookies in the past, and he understands droids and beyond, so it's not exactly a stretch that Poe understands a range of languages - including Wookie.

He isn't the only one, as it's quickly established in the new trilogy that Rey can understand him too, which is a little harder to believe considering her isolated upbringing. If she can, then it's not too hard to believe Poe can. It's confirmed that Finn can't, but we don't exactly see any Wookies on board with the First Order.

Audiences talk The Rise of Skywalker

Poe understanding Chewy was one of many things not to be explained, and inevitably, some have found themselves unimpressed with the film.

Over on Twitter, one recently wrote: "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker just didn't make sense. There's so much going on and a lot isn't explained. It seemed like people enjoyed it and so I thought I must be wrong, but no, back to my original impressions of it. Didn't like it."

For others, it's not so clear cut, as this tweet hilariously puts forward: "Going to see the new #StarWars films is like seeing an ex one last time. There are tears, laughter, frustration, moments of absolute joy, and also the realisation that you're glad it's all over, and why you're moving on."

Well said!

