A simple walkthrough for how to get the God Of War pre-order bonus DLC for free.

It's nearly Christmas and Sony and its first-party developers are clearly in the festive spirit as there's a bunch of heavy discounts available right now in a prematurely dubbed January sale, and the pre-order bonus DLC for God Of War is also able to be downloaded and forever owned for free.

God Of War came out back in 2018 and was justifiably crowned the game of the year thanks to its excellent storytelling, combat and refreshing characterisation of Kratos who had remarkably become much more than just a roided-out wrestler barking the same promos about getting revenge on the supposed mega-heel Zeus.

You can buy God Of War now if you've committed the sin of never playing it, meanwhile new and older owners can both get its once pre-order exclusive bonus DLC for free.

How to get the God Of War pre-order bonus DLC for free

Visit the PlayStation Store to get the God Of War pre-order bonus DLC for free.

The God Of War pre-order bonus DLC is available for free in the Holiday 2019 Giveaway Pack that is listed on both the EU and US versions of the PSN Store.

Its descriptions reads:

"Happy holidays! If you missed out on this legendary content when God of War originally launched, Santa Monica Studio is giving away the following items for a limited time. Once downloaded, these items will be available in-game in your Armour and Weapons tab menu to customize Kratos and Atreus. If you are beginning a new game, these items will be available to customize at the start of the Deer hunt."

The pre-order bonus DLC comes with the following cosmetics and items:

Death’s Vow Armour Sets for Kratos and Atreus

Exile’s Guardian Shield Skin

Buckler of the Forge Shield Skin

Shining Elven Soul Shield Skin

Dökkenshieldr Shield Skin

You have until January 6th to download the God Of War Holiday 2019 Giveaway Pack as it will be removed from the Store at 08:00 GMT/12:00 PST.