Frank Lampard names three Chelsea players he thought were 'fantastic' against Spurs

Chelsea ran out 2-0 winners over Tottenham Hotspur in their last outing.

Frank Lampard has told Football London that he thought Chelsea’s young players were excellent against Tottenham Hotspur.

Lampard gave Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori the opportunity to start for Chelsea against Spurs in what was one of the biggest games of their fledging careers to date.

The Chelsea trio all thrived on the pressure, with the Blues running out 2-0 winners in the contest.

And Lampard said: “I believe in these players and the young players and I thought Mason Mount’s performance, not just to isolate Mason as I thought Tammy was fantastic and Tomori was too, but his performance was a great example of why you want to stick with and have patience with these young players because he is a young boy and there will be moments where the game will be difficult for him and he will learn.”

Mount has started all but one of Chelsea’s Premier League matches to date this season, but came in for some criticism from sections of the Stamford Bridge crowd at times.

The England international’s form had dipped more recently, but his showing against Spurs proved why Lampard had so much faith in him.

In the end it was one of Chelsea’s old-timers who took the positive headlines after the match though, with Willian scoring the brace which provided Lampard’s men with the three points.

Chelsea are next in action against Southampton on Boxing Day, when they will be aiming to put further distance between themselves and Sheffield United, who occupy fifth spot.