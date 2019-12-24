Films to watch this Boxing Day 2019 - rundown of the best on Freeview!

Christmastime. A time for presents, days off work and lounging around with family members, watching old movies and getting merry.

With most of the attention thrown on to Christmas Day, many overlook the joys of the day after. Boxing Day is, we would argue, as good as Christmas Day.

Not only do you have tonnes of leftovers to keep your bellies happy and full, but the TV schedule continues to roll out classics, so you can spend the entire day digesting on the sofa - guilt-free!

So, what's actually on TV this Boxing Day 2019?

So, what's actually on TV this Boxing Day 2019?

After a hellish December filled with politics and election coverage, the BBC are treating us all to some magic this Christmas.

10.25 am: Wreck-It Ralph

A recent Disney/Pixar movie that has earned its ranks among the best. A definite fun morning watch with a great voice cast including John C. Reilly, Jane Lynch and Sarah Silverman.

3.45 pm: The Jungle Book (2016)

The live-action remake of this Disney classic blew away audiences when they first saw it in cinemas three years ago. Prepare for all the fun right in your living room this Boxing Day!

7.20 pm: Paddington 2

If this movie can't warm your heart, then you've officially earned yourself the bag of this year's Scrooge and Grinch combined. A modern classic.

ITV

6.25 pm: Jurassic Park (ITV2)

Who said dinosaurs aren't Christmassy? The original 1993 film of the franchise will give you goosebumps every time around.

8.30 pm: Skyfall

ITV aren't broadcasting many films over this Christmas period, but they have pulled in one of the biggest and best Bond films in the past decades for Boxing Day. It is unconfirmed when it will air as of yet.

Channel 4

8.20 am: The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

If you're up bright and early following all the festive fun, then you'll be able to catch The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie on Channel 4. As hilarious as the show ever is.

5 pm: Ratatouille

Arguably one of Disney/Pixar's greatest achievements, this Oscar-winning animation about a culinary talented rat and his incompetent human friend is a heartwarming tale.

7.10 pm: Men in Black 3

Will Smith at his best with Tommy Lee Jones beside him and a heart-touching end to the trilogy.

9 pm: Paddington

Channel 5

5.15 pm: Cool Runnings

The 1993 comedy is a family favourite and loosely inspired by a true story. How we love the four-man Jamaican bobsleigh team.

