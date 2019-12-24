Fallout 76: Inventory steal hack leaves fans devastated - "Cancel this game!"

Fallout 76 Inventory Steal Hack Leaves Fans Devastated Cancel This Game
The inventory steal hack woes for Fallout 76 on PC have left fans devastated with some claiming that the game should be cancelled.

Fallout 76 was released back in November 2018 and it's been a disaster from day one. There were accusations of it being falsely advertised, there was a mass fiasco concerning its collector's edition, and there's also been voices raised over its microtransactions. While all of the aforementioned were hotly contested issues, the latest inventory steal hack is a conundrum on a whole other level for the PC community.

Although a lot of people have clamoured for it to happen, Fallout 76 has squashed all rumours of becoming free-to-play through Bethesda recently introducing a Fallout 1st subscription model. This premium subscription model asks players to pay £12 a month or £100 a year for the benefit of private servers for up to seven mates (plus other benefits).

Fallout 76 inventory steal hack on PC

Members of the Fallout 76 community have reported on platforms such as Reddit and the Bethesda forums that hackers have been stealing items from their inventory.

According to a forum post by TonyQuark, weapons and armour, as well as other inventory items haven't been safe from being stolen by hackers.

The hack is remotely achieved within render distance and it's said to be impossible to tell who has it enabled.

You can see the hack in action via the YouTube video below:

Bethesda responded to the PC exploit on Reddit and they took the game offline to provide a hotfix. This maintenance was completed 15-hours ago with the PC version back online.

Neither the PS4 or Xbox One versions of Fallout 76 have been affected, and it's been highly recommended by fellow users that PC players simply stick to using private servers which requires subscribing to Fallout 1st.

If you've been affected by the PC exploit, Bethesda have said that they're looking into ways to compensate you for your losses. All you can do right now is let them know that items from your inventory have been stolen by submitting a ticket to their Customer Support Team.

"Cancel this game!"

Regarding the news about the Fallout 76 inventory steal hack on PC, a lot of fans and non-players have responded to the fiasco on Twitter by venting their frustrations about the title and Bethesda.

