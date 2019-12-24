Fallout 76: Inventory steal hack leaves fans devastated - "Cancel this game!"

The inventory steal hack woes for Fallout 76 on PC have left fans devastated with some claiming that the game should be cancelled.

Fallout 76 was released back in November 2018 and it's been a disaster from day one. There were accusations of it being falsely advertised, there was a mass fiasco concerning its collector's edition, and there's also been voices raised over its microtransactions. While all of the aforementioned were hotly contested issues, the latest inventory steal hack is a conundrum on a whole other level for the PC community.

Although a lot of people have clamoured for it to happen, Fallout 76 has squashed all rumours of becoming free-to-play through Bethesda recently introducing a Fallout 1st subscription model. This premium subscription model asks players to pay £12 a month or £100 a year for the benefit of private servers for up to seven mates (plus other benefits).

RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2: How to get the Krampus Shotgun variant

Fallout 76 inventory steal hack on PC

Members of the Fallout 76 community have reported on platforms such as Reddit and the Bethesda forums that hackers have been stealing items from their inventory.

According to a forum post by TonyQuark, weapons and armour, as well as other inventory items haven't been safe from being stolen by hackers.

The hack is remotely achieved within render distance and it's said to be impossible to tell who has it enabled.

You can see the hack in action via the YouTube video below:

Bethesda responded to the PC exploit on Reddit and they took the game offline to provide a hotfix. This maintenance was completed 15-hours ago with the PC version back online.

Neither the PS4 or Xbox One versions of Fallout 76 have been affected, and it's been highly recommended by fellow users that PC players simply stick to using private servers which requires subscribing to Fallout 1st.

If you've been affected by the PC exploit, Bethesda have said that they're looking into ways to compensate you for your losses. All you can do right now is let them know that items from your inventory have been stolen by submitting a ticket to their Customer Support Team.

Just when you think Fallout 76 news couldnt get any worse, there's now a hack where another person can steal someone's inventory (including the pip boy) from 200 meters away, even if they dont see the other person — Hidei (@Hideiling) December 23, 2019

"Cancel this game!"

Regarding the news about the Fallout 76 inventory steal hack on PC, a lot of fans and non-players have responded to the fiasco on Twitter by venting their frustrations about the title and Bethesda.

NANICA SMITCH: Check out this hilariously fake Nintendo Switch console

>you can steal people's entire inventory in Fallout 76 now

I swear this game is the game that just keeps on giving. — Cruz@Magfest soon-ish (@AtomicPurpCruz) December 24, 2019

“You know, like those people who keep saying our masterpiece Fallout 76 is bad, WHICH IT’S NOT! What’s that? There are people who are steal other players entire inventory? We’ll fix it later while also breaking 12 other things in the process! I’m not the lore guy, go away!” — Avery Austin (@KifflomDolphin) December 24, 2019

hackers found a way to steal peoples inventory in fallout 76.

can someone unplug fallout 76

from the artificial respirator so it can finally die it not a big lost trust me. pic.twitter.com/eUiY1VDYRA — Mint Blais (@MintBlais) December 23, 2019

So apparently people can just steal other people's inventory now in Fallout76. I love watching this dumpster fire from a distance. pic.twitter.com/vZAEBk3sy2 — Daddy's Festive Package (@_Script_Daddy_) December 24, 2019

Fallout 76 is dead



there's nowhere else to go, the game is a free for all



a new hack was just release that allows ANYONE to just steal a players inventory.



all of it, by treating it as a container.



This is all something you can just download for free, and install easily — *Generic Christmas-y name* (@F0rtuneL0wT1er) December 23, 2019

So players can now steal ATOMIC SHOP items from each others inventory in Fallout 76 now, with a hack. That's real-world currency items, stolen by a simple hack.



Bethesda, when do you just pull the plug. Seriously... when do you just admit failure... and put the game down. — Upper Echelon Gaming (@UE_UpperEchelon) December 23, 2019

Fallout 76's latest problem: hackers can now steal paid items out of your inventory. Cancel this game. pic.twitter.com/mZ1sHRchRC — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 23, 2019