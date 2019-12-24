Erik Lamela returns to Tottenham training - report

The Argentine winger is reportedly back training with Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been boosted by Erik Lamela's return to training.

The Argentine winger hasn't kicked a ball for Spurs since October due to a hamstring injury.

Therefore, Lamela is yet to make an appearance under Jose Mourinho after he replaced Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham last month.

Mourinho said earlier in December that he couldn't wait to use him and that December 28 was a potential return date.

And that looks on course to materialise for now as Football London report that the former Roma man - a £30 million signing in 2013 - is back in training.

If Mourinho can manage Lamela and his injury issues competently then he could be a big player for the North Londoners again.

The 27-year-old was a very important figure under Pochettino in the early years, before his form tailed off a tad.

But staying fit is the single biggest obstacle for a player who has been no stranger to the treatment table in recent years, with a hip injury causing him to miss more than 12 months across 2017 and 2018.