Don Goodman picks Leeds United star in his Championship Team of the Decade

Pablo Hernandez will be hoping to guide Leeds United to the Premier League in May.

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has named Leeds United playmaker Pablo Hernandez in his Team of the Decade as he claimed that he 'doesn't belong in the Championship'.

Hernandez has never won promotion to the Premier League, but that didn't stop Goodman from picking the Leeds star ahead of the likes of Anthony Knockheart, Robert Snodgrass and Matt Phillips.

The likes of Jack Grealish, Ruben Neves and Lewis Dunk were also picked in the Championship team. As well as Wilfried Zaha, Kieran Trippier and Kasper Schmeichel.

Nonetheless, Goodman, along with ex-Leeds man and fellow Sky pundit, David Prutton, agreed that Hernandez should be in the Championship Team of the Decade.

"We both [Goodman and David Prutton] agreed on Hernandez [being in the Championship's Team of the Decade]," Goodman told Sky Sports.

"He's the only player in this team who has not been promoted... yet. But every time I commentate on him I simply say he does not belong in the Championship."

Adel Taarabt, who helped QPR to promotion in 2011, produced one of the great performances over a season, but he still wasn't considered in the Championship Team of the Decade.

Leeds will be hoping that none of their players feature in the Championship Team of the next Decade because if they do then that'll mean they'll be playing second-tier football.

Nonetheless, Leeds are currently sitting in the automatic places in the Championship table and the fans are hoping Marcelo Bielsa can help them make a return to the promised land.

On Boxing Day, they take on Preston North End on home soil, as they will be hoping to brush off recent disappointing results.