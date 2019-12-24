Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Don Goodman picks Leeds United star in his Championship Team of the Decade

Amir Mir
Leeds United's Pablo Hernandez takes on Swansea City's Jake Bidwell during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Swansea City at Elland Road on August 31, 2019 in Leeds,...
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pablo Hernandez will be hoping to guide Leeds United to the Premier League in May.

Leeds United's Pablo Hernandez during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Hull City at Elland Road on December 10, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has named Leeds United playmaker Pablo Hernandez in his Team of the Decade as he claimed that he 'doesn't belong in the Championship'. 

Hernandez has never won promotion to the Premier League, but that didn't stop Goodman from picking the Leeds star ahead of the likes of Anthony Knockheart, Robert Snodgrass and Matt Phillips. 

The likes of Jack Grealish, Ruben Neves and Lewis Dunk were also picked in the Championship team. As well as Wilfried Zaha, Kieran Trippier and Kasper Schmeichel. 

Nonetheless, Goodman, along with ex-Leeds man and fellow Sky pundit, David Prutton, agreed that Hernandez should be in the Championship Team of the Decade. 

"We both [Goodman and David Prutton] agreed on Hernandez [being in the Championship's Team of the Decade]," Goodman told Sky Sports. 

"He's the only player in this team who has not been promoted... yet. But every time I commentate on him I simply say he does not belong in the Championship."

Adel Taarabt of SL Benfica in action during the Taca De Portugal match between SL Benfica and SC Braga at Estadio da Luz on December 18, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Adel Taarabt, who helped QPR to promotion in 2011, produced one of the great performances over a season, but he still wasn't considered in the Championship Team of the Decade. 

Leeds will be hoping that none of their players feature in the Championship Team of the next Decade because if they do then that'll mean they'll be playing second-tier football. 

Nonetheless, Leeds are currently sitting in the automatic places in the Championship table and the fans are hoping Marcelo Bielsa can help them make a return to the promised land. 

On Boxing Day, they take on Preston North End on home soil, as they will be hoping to brush off recent disappointing results. 

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage on December 21, 2019 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch