Report: Sunderland flop could return home as long-standing suitors renew interest

Danny Owen
Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson
Dylan McGeouch has not played in League One since Sunderland hired Phil Parkinson but is he heading back to the Scottish Premiership with Aberdeen?

Dylan McGeouch of Sunderland

Sunderland midfielder Dylan McGeouch could be offered a route out of Wearside during the January transfer window, with the Daily Record reporting that Aberdeen are keen to put a return to Scotland on the table.

A 26-year-old play-maker who joined the Black Cats on a free transfer in the summer of 2018, McGeouch has not played a single second of League One football since Phil Parkinson replaced Jack Ross at the helm in October.

 

He has even been left out of the matchday squad for four of Sunderland’s eight games under the former Bolton Wanderers boss with his only outings in the last two months coming in cup defeats to Gillingham and Leicester City’s reserves.

So it almost goes without saying that McGeouch could do with a fresh start after a disappointing 18 months south of the border.

Sunderland's Dylan McGeouch

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has admitted that he is looking to bring in new additions during the January transfer window and, after veteran enforcer Craig Bryson was ruled out for two months, the Record reports that he is expected to renew his interest in a long-time target.

McGeouch, a former Celtic and Rangers youngster, was arguably the best midfielder in Scotland during his final season with Hibernian, forming a superb understanding with John McGinn at Easter Road.

But after a year-and-a-half in and out of the team at Sunderland, it could take some time for McGeouch to reach those exceptional levels once again.

Callum Wright of Leicester City in action with Dylan McGeouch of Sunderland

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

