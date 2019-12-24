Report: Liverpool eyeing double-deal for midfield pair; one will cost £26m

Fluminense trio Evanilson, Wallace and Andre are all targets for Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders Liverpool.

It looks like Evanilson is not the only Fluminense wonder kid on Liverpool’s radar.

At the start of December, Netflu reported that the 20-year-old striker could be on his way to Anfield with his contract due to expire as soon as February. Few outside of Rio had heard of Evanilson at the time but, a matter of days later, the Samba starlet was the talk of South America after marking his full debut with a clinical brace against Corinthians.

With Evanilson still very much in the sights, Liverpool are expected to use the next few weeks to run the rule over two more Fluminense starlets, as reported by O Globo.

Wallace, an attacking midfielder with a £26 million release clause in his contract, has been tipped for big things back home in Brazil and Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League leaders will watch him in action during the upcoming U20 Copa Sao Paulo.

Andre, a defensive enforcer by trade, also has admirers on Merseyside with Liverpool taking a keen interest in three of Fluminense’s next generation.

And with the Brazilian giants hoping to sign Allan de Souza on a permanent deal from the European champions in the near future, Liverpool could do a lot worse than to offer the 24-year-old forgotten man as a sweetener in a potential triple-deal (Globo Esporte).