Report: Liverpool are already planning to sell long-serving £20m man

Dejan Lovren has found game-time hard to come by at Premier League leaders Liverpool this season so is Jurgen Klopp set to let him go?

Dejan Lovren is allegedly heading into his final few months as a Liverpool player, with ESPN reporting that Jurgen Klopp is likely to let the experienced Croatian leave Anfield at the end of the season.

One of the most long-serving players in the European champions’ star-studded squad, a lot has changed on Merseyside since Liverpool returned to familiar hunting grounds to sign Lovren from Southampton back in 2014.

The £20 million stopper has played a key role as one of Europe’s biggest clubs have returned to their rightful place at the top of the game, following Champions League success in June by being crowned Kings of the World on Saturday.

Unfortunately for Lovren, however, Liverpool’s rapid rise under Klopp has come at a personal cost. These days, he is finding game time harder than ever to come by with the 30-year-old arguably fourth in the pecking order when everyone is fit and firing.

And, with his contract set to expire in 2021, ESPN reports that Liverpool are set to take their chance to sell the former Lyon youngster before he drifts into free agency. It is suggested that Lovren will be sold next summer, though the Premier League leaders would not consider cashing in during the upcoming January transfer window.

Lovren rejected a move to Roma earlier this year, ESPN adds, and it remains to be seen whether the Serie A outfit could renew their interest. Much will surely depend on whether they will sign Chris Smalling, in the form of his life on loan from Manchester United, on a permanent basis.