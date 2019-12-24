Report: French forward snubs Newcastle and Norwich; signs new contract instead

Premier League duo Newcastle United and Norwich City showed an interest in signing Rennes' Ligue 1 goal-scorer Adrien Hunou.

Adrien Hunou has snubbed the chance to join Newcastle United or Norwich City in the New Year to instead put pen to paper on a new contract with Rennes, according to Le10 Sport.

One of the most impressive centre-forwards in French football so far this season, Hunou is closing in one of the most prolific campaign of his career with five goals in just nine starts so far for Julien Stephan’s side.

And, according to reports from across the channel, both Newcastle and Norwich were interested in handing the 25-year-old his chance in the Premier League with the versatile attacker’s contract due to expire in the summer of 2020.

Hunou, however, has decided instead to stay put and commit his future to a side who have exceeded all expectations so far and sit third in Ligue 1 on Christmas.

The former France U20 international has signed a new four-year deal, ending all hope Newcastle and Norwich might have had of snapping him up for a fraction of his market value.

Goals have been in short supply for Newcastle and, with just 18 in 18 games so far, Hunou is surely just one of a number of in-form centre-forwards on The Magpies’ January wish list.

Norwich, meanwhile, would certainly benefit from signing another reliable goalscorer to take the pressure off talisman Teemu Pukki.