Report: Crystal Palace approach £25m Champions League star as Everton join race

Emmanuel Dennis's stunning Club Brugge displays could pave the way for a Premier League switch with Everton and Crystal Palace interested.

Crystal Palace have made a proposal to sign £25 million Club Brugge forward Emmanuel Dennis, according to FootMercato, while Everton have also joined the queue.

Barely a day goes by without yet another Premier League club being added to the race for one of the most coveted young strikers in Europe.

Dennis, who moved to Belgium from Ukrainian outfit Zorya Luhansk two years ago, has scored eight times in all competitions this season with that stunning brace away to Real Madrid in the Champions League group-stages catapulting him into the big-time.

The likes of Manchester United, Leicester City, Southampton and Brighton have all been linked in recent weeks though reports in France today suggest that Dennis could yet be on his way to Parks Selhurst or Goodison.

Goal-shy Crystal Palace have apparently made an offer now for a 22-year-old Nigerian who is valued at £25 million. Everton, who are under new management now in the shape of affable Italian Carlo Ancelotti, are also interested.

The Toffees have looked far more dangerous in attack since they parted company with Marco Silva earlier in December with Dominic Calvert-Lewin coming to the fore under interim boss Duncan Ferguson.

Dennis, however, is a speedy, versatile attacker who can play anywhere across the front line; meaning more competition could be on its way for Moise Kean.