Report: Crystal Palace approach £25m Champions League star as Everton join race

Danny Owen
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti (R) looks on next to director of football Marcel Brands during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Arsenal FC at Goodison Park on December 21,...
Emmanuel Dennis's stunning Club Brugge displays could pave the way for a Premier League switch with Everton and Crystal Palace interested.

Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis forward of Club Brugge celebrates scoring a goal with a statement during the Jupiler Pro League match between Club Brugge and KAA Gent at the Jan Breydel...

Crystal Palace have made a proposal to sign £25 million Club Brugge forward Emmanuel Dennis, according to FootMercato, while Everton have also joined the queue.

Barely a day goes by without yet another Premier League club being added to the race for one of the most coveted young strikers in Europe.

Dennis, who moved to Belgium from Ukrainian outfit Zorya Luhansk two years ago, has scored eight times in all competitions this season with that stunning brace away to Real Madrid in the Champions League group-stages catapulting him into the big-time.

 

The likes of Manchester United, Leicester City, Southampton and Brighton have all been linked in recent weeks though reports in France today suggest that Dennis could yet be on his way to Parks Selhurst or Goodison.

Goal-shy Crystal Palace have apparently made an offer now for a 22-year-old Nigerian who is valued at £25 million. Everton, who are under new management now in the shape of affable Italian Carlo Ancelotti, are also interested.

Emmanuel Dennis of Club Bruegge controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Club Brugge KV and Paris Saint-Germain at Jan Breydel Stadium on October 22, 2019...

The Toffees have looked far more dangerous in attack since they parted company with Marco Silva earlier in December with Dominic Calvert-Lewin coming to the fore under interim boss Duncan Ferguson.

Dennis, however, is a speedy, versatile attacker who can play anywhere across the front line; meaning more competition could be on its way for Moise Kean.

Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis of Club Brugge celebrates his goal with team mates during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Real Madrid and Club Brugge KV at Bernabeu on October...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

