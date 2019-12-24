Most tackles, most fouls, most passes: Who are the Premier League's statistical kings?

Did you know a Liverpool star has the most passes in the league? And that the players with the most tackles and interceptions are playing for Leicester City.

If you're looking for Sadio Mane, Jamie Vardy and Alisson Becker, you've come to the wrong place.

Forget the Golden Boot and the Golden Glove, here are the statistical kings you didn't know about.

Most tackles – Ricardo Pereira, Leicester City (75)

It speaks volumes about the energy and commitment of this Leicester side that two Foxes players are leading the way with the most tackles in the Premier League. Portuguese international Ricardo, however, is four ahead of Brendan Rodgers’ spindly-legged spider, a man more commonly known as Wilfried Ndidi, so far.

Ricardo is pretty much the epitome of the modern-day full-back, combining lung-busting sprints with a bone-crunching ferocity reminiscent of the mid-90s mud baths when not every clip of the ankle received a swift telling off and a yellow card.

Most passes – Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool (1297)

Don’t make the mistake of thinking Jurgen Klopp’s Flying Dutchman is happy and content with just passing it square and toasting a job well done.

Van Dijk has a range of distribution that most central midfielders would give their right arm for. There are few more glorious sights in the game today than seeing the world’s best defender lining up one of his raking, 70 yard diagonals.

Most interceptions – Wilfried Ndidi, Leicester City (50)

Ricardo 1-1 Wilfried.

Ndidi might still be a little below the standards set by 2016 Premier League winner N’Golo Kante but he’s not far behind. The former Genk enforcer is growing in stature year by year and, if there is a more effective ‘number six’ in the Premier League right now, we’ve not seen him.

Most fouls received – Jack Grealish, Aston Villa (73)

Villa’s floppy fringed talisman is certainly guilty of exaggerating contact at times but it feels that he’s had a target on his head ever since he returned to the Premier League in August. Maybe it’s the ombre highlights, maybe it’s the cocky swagger, maybe it’s the fact that he’s just bloody good; whatever the reason, opposition players just love scything down Jack Grealish.

In fact, both the goals in Villa’s 2-0 win against Newcastle United came from free-kicks won by the increasingly influential number ten.

Most fouls conceded – Wesley Moraes, Aston Villa (37)

Big things were expected from a Brazilian number nine when he arrived at Villa Park for a cool £22 million over the summer.

So far, however, Wesley has made clattering into centre-backs, rather than putting the ball into the back of the net, his signature move.

Most key passes – Kevin de Bruyne, Manchester City (69)

No surprises here – the most influential midfielder in the Premier League, and the best crosser of the ball seen on English shores since a certain David Beckham, De Bruyne missed the entirety of last season through injury but he’s making up for lost time now.

The Belgian cruises into Christmas on the back of masterclasses against both Arsenal and Leicester. Almost every pass has a purpose – and it feels like they result in a goal more often than not.

Most dribbles – Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace (73)

There is a reason why Crystal Palace are digging in their heels and demanding not a penny short of £80 million from their prodigal son-turned-talisman.

2019/20 hasn’t been a vintage season for Zaha so far but there’s no one else in Roy Hodgson’s squad capable of turning a game on it’s head with a mazy run or a thunderbolt shot. Just ask Brighton, who dominated at Selhurst Park before being pegged back by a man more important to his side than anyone else in the league.

Most shots - Marcus Rashford, Manchester United (59)

United’s most gifted academy graduate in a generation has been a ray of light in an inconsistent season for Manchester United and, with ten goals in 18 starts, he needs just one more to make this his most prolific campaign to date.

If Rashford had put a few more of his 59 attempts away, he’d be a lot closer to Jamie Vardy in the race for the Golden Boot.