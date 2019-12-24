Most tackles, most fouls, most passes: Who are the Championship's statistical kings?

Which Leeds United star has made the most tackles in the Championship? Which West Brom ace has won the most fouls? Find out here.

Everyone knows about the goalscoring exploits of Aleksandar Mitrovic and the cat-like reflexes of Kiko Casilla. But did you know a Middlesbrough midfielder has received the most fouls in the Championship? Or that the man with the most key passes is wearing blue and white?

Here are the statistics that might have passed you by.

Most tackles – Kalvin Phillips, Leeds United (73)

From jack-of-all-trades to the master of pretty much everything, Kalvin Phillips is the walking, tackling, tempo-setting epitome of how Marcelo Bielsa can transform a player beyond all recognition.

These days, Phillips is the man who sets the tempo at Elland Road with those inch-perfect diagonals but he doesn’t shy away from his defensive responsibilities either.

With 73 tackles, at a rate of 3.3 per game, Phillips is a major reason why Leeds have the best defence in the Championship.

Most passes – Alfie Mawson, Fulham (1784)

A tough-tackling enforcer during his playing days, Scott Parker is proving to be more a purist than a pragmatist in the dugout. His free-flowing Fulham side average almost 60 per cent possession with the centre-back pairing of Alfie Mawson and Tim Ream absolutely integral to a death-by-a-thousand-passes approach.

The two defenders have made over 1,700 passes in the Championship this season – over 200 more than the next on the list.

Most interceptions – Ben White, Leeds United (59)

“Some players just seem to have this knack of where to position themselves and the ball seems to be drawn to them like a magnet.

“I love it when the ball gets played into a striker’s feet – hard and low across the box – and a defender has anticipated that pass and positioned himself in the right place to step out, nick it from the forward and then launch an attack for his own team.”

That was Rio Ferdinand, speaking to FourFourTwo. But Leeds’ best defender of the 21st century could easily have been describing a rangy 22-year-old filling his boots in West Yorkshire.

Ben White has been a revelation since joining Leeds on loan from Brighton with his outstanding positional sense reflected in the fact that no one in the league has completed more interceptions this season.

Most fouls received – Matheus Pereira and Paddy McNair, West Brom and Middlesbrough (57)

You won’t be surprised to learn that The Baggies’ Brazilian talisman has been chopped down at a remarkable rate by infuriated full-backs since he arrived at The Hawthorns. Pereira’s quick feet have given defenders nightmares and he already looks a snip at £9 million.

But you’d have got long odds on McNair joining him at the top of this particular list. Boro’s Mr Versatile has been knocked on the seat off his pants more regularly than Ebere Eze, Pablo Hernandez and Andre Ayew.

Most fouls conceded – Jordan Hugill, QPR (49)

Remember when Kevin Davies used to top the fouls charts at the end of every single Premier League season? Well, West Ham loanee Hugill appears to be following in the footsteps of the former Bolton battering ram.

An old-school number nine, Hugill is an honest player rather than a particularly dirty one but maybe he should learn to keep those elbows by his side.

Most Key passes – John Swift, Reading (58)

The so-called Berkshire Zidane has lived up to those rather lofty comparisons of late, producing a series of magisterial performances for the Royals.

A skilful and intelligent central midfielder, Swift has seven assists to his name and opens up defences more frequently than Kamil Grosicki, Barry Bannan and co, according to the statistics.

Most dribbles completed – Ebere Eze, QPR (70)

Eze has developed into an industrious playmaker rather than a sprightly, fleet-footed winger at Loftus Road, shedding his ‘new Raheem Sterling’ moniker along the way.

Arguably the most naturally gifted footballer in the second tier, Eze is at his best when slaloming through challenges like a gazelle through a pack of ravenous lions. And, with nine goals and four assists already, he’s added end product to devastating effect.

Most shots – Jarrod Bowen, Hull City (88)

Not quite a winger, not quite a striker, Bowen is not an easy player to pigeonhole. And it’s that intelligent movement all across the frontline which leaves opposition defenders bamboozled by Humberside’s answer to Thomas Muller.

The Tigers’ very own raumdeuter has scored 15 goals this season (just seven shy of his 2018/19 tally) with no other player in the division attempting as many shots.