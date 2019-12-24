'I think I'll stay': Reported Rangers target rules out January Ibrox move

Vaclav Hladky is arguably the Scottish Premiership's best goalkeeper right now but will he swap St Mirren for Steven Gerrard's Rangers?

Rangers target Vaclav Hladky is not going anywhere in January with the St Mirren goalkeeper committing himself to the Scottish Premiership strugglers until the end of the campaign, speaking to Express Sport (23 December, back page).

Christmas has come early for St Mirren fans.

There were furrowed brows all over Paisley when the Premiership’s hottest shot-stopper revealed in November that Rangers had been in touch to discuss a potential move to Ibrox in the new year (Scottish Sun).

Hladky has been a revelation since joining St Mirren 11 months ago, saving three penalties in May’s relegation play-off victory over Dundee United and maintaining that outstanding form in the first half of 2019/20.

And, with Jim Goodwin’s side just four points off the bottom, keeping Hladky could genuinely be the difference between staying up and going down. So Hladky’s comments this week will be music to the ears of everyone at St Mirren.

“I just want to help St Mirren as much as I can. I think I will stay until the end of the season. But, of course every offer that will come will be so good for me because it means I’m doing my job well,” the 29-year-old said.

“Everything else is sorted with my agent – so for this moment, I am happy.

“My focus is on St Mirren. If you focus on other things your performances go down, so I need to stay focused for every single game.”

This does not mean that Hladky won’t be a Rangers player this time next year, however.

Wes Foderingham is expected to leave Ibrox within the next few months and Steven Gerrard’s side will be free to snap up the former Slovan Liberec man as his replacement without spending a single penny.