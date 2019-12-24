Quick links

Liverpool

Darren Fletcher raves about Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson

Amir Mir
Lee Grant of Manchester United and Darren Fletcher watch on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion at Bet365 Stadium on November 04, 2019 in...
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jordan Henderson recently lifted the FIFA Club World Cup with Liverpool and he will be hoping to do the same with the Premier League trophy in May.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool protests to referee during the FIFA Club World Cup Final between Liverpool and Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar.

BBC Sport pundit Darren Fletcher has raved about the 'under-appreciated' Jordan Henderson but dismissed the thought that the Liverpool midfielder is 'world-class'.

Ex-Manchester United player, Fletcher, also admitted that he sees 'a bit of' the Liverpool captain in him, as he stated that despite there being questions about his passing ability, he is a 'great passer' of the ball.

Henderson recently lifted the FIFA Club World Cup with Liverpool and he will be hoping to add the Premier League trophy to his and the club's name in May.

 

Speaking to Football Daily on BBC Radio 5 Live (23/12/19), Fletcher praised Henderson's ability as a midfielder but doesn't think he falls into the 'world-class' bracket. 

"I also see a bit of Jordan Henderson [in me]," Fletcher told BBC Radio 5 Live. "I see a bit of Jordan Henderson and me in terms of went under-appreciated for a little bit of time. Always play for the team. Willing to sacrifice for the greater good of the team.  

"People may be questioned his passing skills. But I still think Jordan Henderson is a great passer of the ball. I don't think he hides. He always wants the ball. 

"The whole World Class debate, that's where it's hard. How many players should be defined as World Class? It's hard to say [Henderson is] World Class. I rate Henderson highly. I think he's fantastic for all the things I said before - I love Jordan Henderson. I love him for England. I think he always plays well for England. He always wants the ball."

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool during the FIFA Club World Cup Final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar.

When Henderson first arrived in Liverpool from Sunderland there was a lot of pressure on his shoulders, especially with Steven Gerrard lurking in the background. 

And whilst he found life tough on Merseyside early on. He has grown into one of Liverpool's greatest players of the modern era during these past few years. 

After that Champions League triumph in Madrid, if Henderson can guide the club to their first top-flight title in three decades then it'll elevate his and his Liverpool teammates legacy to a whole new level. 

Jordan Henderson and Manager Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool pose with the Club World Cup trophy after the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between Liverpool and CR Flamengo at Khalifa...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch