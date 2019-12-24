Darren Fletcher raves about Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson recently lifted the FIFA Club World Cup with Liverpool and he will be hoping to do the same with the Premier League trophy in May.

BBC Sport pundit Darren Fletcher has raved about the 'under-appreciated' Jordan Henderson but dismissed the thought that the Liverpool midfielder is 'world-class'.

Ex-Manchester United player, Fletcher, also admitted that he sees 'a bit of' the Liverpool captain in him, as he stated that despite there being questions about his passing ability, he is a 'great passer' of the ball.

Henderson recently lifted the FIFA Club World Cup with Liverpool and he will be hoping to add the Premier League trophy to his and the club's name in May.

Speaking to Football Daily on BBC Radio 5 Live (23/12/19), Fletcher praised Henderson's ability as a midfielder but doesn't think he falls into the 'world-class' bracket.

"I also see a bit of Jordan Henderson [in me]," Fletcher told BBC Radio 5 Live. "I see a bit of Jordan Henderson and me in terms of went under-appreciated for a little bit of time. Always play for the team. Willing to sacrifice for the greater good of the team.

"People may be questioned his passing skills. But I still think Jordan Henderson is a great passer of the ball. I don't think he hides. He always wants the ball.

"The whole World Class debate, that's where it's hard. How many players should be defined as World Class? It's hard to say [Henderson is] World Class. I rate Henderson highly. I think he's fantastic for all the things I said before - I love Jordan Henderson. I love him for England. I think he always plays well for England. He always wants the ball."

When Henderson first arrived in Liverpool from Sunderland there was a lot of pressure on his shoulders, especially with Steven Gerrard lurking in the background.

And whilst he found life tough on Merseyside early on. He has grown into one of Liverpool's greatest players of the modern era during these past few years.

After that Champions League triumph in Madrid, if Henderson can guide the club to their first top-flight title in three decades then it'll elevate his and his Liverpool teammates legacy to a whole new level.