Dani Ceballos sends Twitter message after Arsenal training

Dani Ceballos was never fit enough to be picked for Arsenal during Freddie Ljungberg's time in charge.

Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos has stated on Twitter that he is ‘ready’ to play again, after weeks out of the first-team.

Arsenal interim boss Freddie Ljungberg never got to pick Ceballos throughout his time in temporary charge, due to his injury problems.

However, it seems that the Spaniard could now be fit to feature in Mikel Arteta’s very first game in charge of the Gunners.

⚪️First training after comeback! Counting the minutes to be back on the field! I am ready! Let's go Gunners!⚽️



⚪️Primer entrenamiento de vuelta! Contando los minutos para poder volver a pisar el verde! Estoy preparado! Vamos Gunners!⚽️@Arsenal #PremierLeague #Ceballos8 pic.twitter.com/iHBkkWoHol — Daniel Ceballos (@DaniCeballos46) December 23, 2019

There are some hopes that Ceballos could have an important role at Arsenal under Arteta.

The Real Madrid loanee could offer Arsenal creativity, and there is certainly a space for him in the number 10 spot.

Mesut Ozil has been utilised there regularly recently, but the German has failed to nail down a spot, while Joe Willock and Emile Smith-Rowe, who have also played there, are both still developing.

If Arteta can get the best out of Ceballos it would be a major boost for Arsenal, who are in need of some more creative options.

Arteta’s first game in charge of Arsenal comes against Bournemouth, and he will be desperate to get off to a winning start.