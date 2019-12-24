Quick links

Chelsea fans react to rumours linking them with Isco

John Verrall
Isco of Spain celebrates after scoring his sides third goal during the International Friendly between Spain and Argentina on March 27, 2018 in Madrid, Spain.
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has reportedly been offered the chance to snap up Isco from Real Madrid.

Isco of Spain runs with the ball away from a challenge by Bernardo Silva of Portugal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group B match between Portugal and Spain at Fisht Stadium on June...

Chelsea fans are divided over rumours that they have a chance to sign Isco from Real Madrid.

The Daily Express claim that Chelsea have been offered the opportunity to land Isco for £44 million ahead of the January transfer window.

Frank Lampard is currently pondering the offer and there are mixed views from Chelsea fans over whether it would be a smart move.

While some Blues supporters feel that Isco could offer a lot of their side, others are less convinced.

Isco has struggled at Madrid this season, but he hasn’t been given a consistent run of games by Zinedine Zidane.

If he was brought to Chelsea there is no doubting that he would have the ability to add creativity at Stamford Bridge if Lampard could bring the best out of him.

Isco would be in competition with the likes of Mason Mount, Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek if he was brought to Chelsea in January.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

