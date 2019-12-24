Chelsea fans react to rumours linking them with Isco

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has reportedly been offered the chance to snap up Isco from Real Madrid.

Chelsea fans are divided over rumours that they have a chance to sign Isco from Real Madrid.

The Daily Express claim that Chelsea have been offered the opportunity to land Isco for £44 million ahead of the January transfer window.

Frank Lampard is currently pondering the offer and there are mixed views from Chelsea fans over whether it would be a smart move.

While some Blues supporters feel that Isco could offer a lot of their side, others are less convinced.

What are we waiting for? This is the player that improve us instantly — son of the soil (@dammyd1990) December 24, 2019

Pls let it be real — tolu daniel olbaj (@ToluOlbaj) December 24, 2019

Into this team I'll take Isco in this £44 milion deal and sell Barkley for £54 million. — MénzéL✴ (@Realmenzel) December 23, 2019

Not an opinion. That deal makes sense to me more than Sancho deal. It is similar to Kova's deal with a reasonable price and less risky deal. A Marina-type deal. — Forza Blues (@forzaablues) December 23, 2019

Isco for that price at 27 is perfect deal but too many midfielders among our ranks already.. Isco will be the most creative player in that midfield area if he is signed we then need to get rid of players like Barkley — Nelsedos (@nelsed0s) December 23, 2019

0 goals

0 assists

27 years old is the usually the prime age and he’s still not hit it — allnattty (@alll_natty) December 23, 2019

No ty , tell them to keep him — Gaith Dejoui (@Geithov) December 23, 2019

Rubbish!!!!!

Chelsea shouldn't fall for that scam... football has left him.... — MARK 'Dsoulja OTABOR (@MarkOtabor) December 24, 2019

He’s washed plus not what Chelsea need should ask for Odegard lol — Damon (@calmasyou) December 23, 2019

Isco has struggled at Madrid this season, but he hasn’t been given a consistent run of games by Zinedine Zidane.

If he was brought to Chelsea there is no doubting that he would have the ability to add creativity at Stamford Bridge if Lampard could bring the best out of him.

Isco would be in competition with the likes of Mason Mount, Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek if he was brought to Chelsea in January.