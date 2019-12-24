Chelsea fans blast Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho for his comments about Antonio Rüdiger

Heung-Min Son was sent off during Tottenham Hotspur's defeat to Chelsea over the weekend.

Chelsea fans on Twitter have blasted Jose Mourinho following his comments about Antonio Rüdiger after Tottenham suffered a defeat against their rivals on Sunday.

Rudiger was involved in an incident which saw Tottenham's Heung-Min Son sent off by VAR, as Mourinho thinks that the Chelsea man cheated during that passage of play, as quoted by The Guardian.

Mourinho clearly wasn't happy with the role Rudiger played during the incident as Son looked utterly perplexed when referee Anthony Taylor showed him the red card after consulting VAR.

Tottenham were already losing the game 2-0 and they would go onto lose by that scoreline, as VAR had also played its part earlier on in the game when it awarded Chelsea a penalty.

Chelsea fans simply weren't having Mourinho and what they feel are his 'bitter' comments as they think the right decision was made on the day in regards to Son's sending-off.

Mourinho's relationship with the Chelsea fans has turned sour over the years and his recent comments are not going to help matters, not forgetting that he is now managing Tottenham.

Either way, it was Frank Lampard's Chelsea who walked away with the three points as they provided themselves with an advantage in the race to finish in the Champions League places.

Here is a selection of Chelsea fans reacting to Mourinho's comments about Rudiger:

Red card was given for violent conduct and not for a tackle so irrespective of rudiger getting hurt or not son tried to hit him deliberately which is violent mourinho and tottenham can cry about it all they want Son acted like a kid and he got what he deserved — karan arora (@karanarora23597) December 23, 2019

He’s in the Chelsea fanbase’s head bro, ignore him. He’s doing this to make us feel angry. — allnattty (@alll_natty) December 23, 2019

Its always Mourinho against the world. Took only a month to start this — True Blues (@the6thstand) December 23, 2019

Tbf, saying Rudiger took the most out of it would be an understatement. — Kaio (@KaioOnline) December 24, 2019

He’s crying . More of this please, Mr. 100% Tottenham — Joseph (@joeywho4) December 22, 2019

“Jose is crying as he always does , he claimed to have changed but hasn’t.” — Puneet Verma (@CarefreePuneet) December 23, 2019

No, you'r crying Mou — tafa (@Tafarelrchmt) December 22, 2019

Jose is worried and still worried — Captain America (@AlhajiBayor) December 23, 2019