Celtic talks for prolific £7.5m striker claimed, Bhoys allegedly 'most aggressive' in pursuit

Olly Dawes
Celtic have allegedly held talks about a move for Andraz Sporar.

Celtic continue to be linked with a move for Slovan Bratislava hitman Andraz Sporar – and are now allegedly 'aggressively' pursuing a deal.

The Bhoys already have one star striker in Odsonne Edouard, but with Leigh Griffiths still making his way back to form and fitness and Vakoun Issouf Bayo yet to make much of an impact, a new striker could be a top priority.

Despite seeing Bayo struggle since arriving from Dunajska Streda, Celtic seem to be keen on signing another striker from Slovakian football next month.

 

Slovan Bratislava ace Sporar has been linked with a move to Parkhead, and it's now claimed that Celtic have held talks about a deal.

Slovan vice-president Ivan Kmotrik Jr has been quoted by The Scottish Sun as saying that whilst there are several clubs keen on Sporar, Celtic are the 'most aggressive'.

Kmotrik added that talks have been held with Celtic representatives, but with clubs from Italy, Russia and Spain also keen, Celtic face a battle.

“There are several clubs interested in Andraz - the most aggressive is Celtic,” said Sporar. “We have a meeting with the club's representatives right now. We'll see what happens but so far nothing is clear. We also heard from representatives from clubs in Russia, Italy and Spain over the weekend,” he added.

Kmotrik wants £7.5million for Sporar, which would be close to the club's record, spent on Edouard in 2018, and Celtic must now decide whether they want to go that far for the Slovenian international.

The 25-year-old struggled with Basel but has racked up 20 goals in 26 games for Slovan this season, particularly impressing in the Europa League group stage with five goals in six games, suggesting that he can score at a very high level.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

