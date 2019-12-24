Celtic should push for the reported striker that Arsene Wenger once described as 'special'

Celtic are reportedly keen on securing the signature of Jordan Rhodes.

With the decade coming to a close, there has been a lot of 'Team of the decades' making the rounds, and a certain reported Celtic target has been featuring regularly.

The Scottish Sun have claimed that Celtic are keen on bringing Sheffield Wednesday forward, Rhodes to Parkhead next month, with Odsonne Edouard needing some much-needed cover given that Leigh Griffiths is still trying to find his feet again.

As mentioned above, Rhodes has featured in a number of 'Championship Team of the Decades' given that he has run riot in the second-tier of English football for the likes of Blackburn and Huddersfield.

Whilst game time and form has dipped in recent seasons for the Scotsman, he is still a danger in the six-yard box, as he proved a couple of weeks ago when he netted a hat-trick against Nottingham Forest.

During the early part of Rhodes' career, he was flying high and it seemingly looked like he was destined for big things. In 2013, Wenger once described the then-Blackburn striker as 'special' and felt that he would have been some player had he been part of a big-club academy during the very early years of his career.

These were the comments then-Arsenal manager, Wenger, made of Rhodes:

"You wonder today what kind of a career this boy, would have had if he had gone to a big club at 18 or 19," said Wenger, as quoted by Sportsmole.

"Rhodes has scored 20 goals in 25 games so he must have something special and a big intelligence in the box.

"He has a big level of anticipation and he is a skilful finisher. You don't see him too much outside the box in participation but when you look at his record it is impressive. He can prove [his talent], yes, but I hope not against us."

Whilst Rhodes hasn't been able to take that step many thought he was going to take, there is still a dangerous penalty-box striker in there.

A move to Celtic would do him the world of good and he is someone who would thrive under the stewardship of Neil Lennon if he can get a deal done for the player.

If a manager or the coaching staff can get the motor running once again for Rhodes then he will cause havoc on every and any type of opposition.

Most importantly, he is a very clever player in the final third and his off-the-ball movement would just compliment what Celtic currently have.

Simply put, Celtic shouldn't hesitate in trying to secure his signature because Rhodes would provide the Premiership champions with the depth that they need and he may even push those in front of him in the pecking order.