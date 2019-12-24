Celtic fans react after hearing Lennon wants Jordan Rhodes

Celtic have been linked with striker Jordan Rhodes.

The transfer window is just over a week away from opening, and Celtic may be prioritising the signing of a new striker.

Celtic do have Odsonne Edouard leading their line, but the Frenchman may need a little more support in the Bhoys' attack for the second half of the season.

Leigh Griffiths is still trying to work his way back to form and fitness, whilst Vakoun Issouf Bayo hasn't really impressed since joining from Dunajska Streda in January.

Neil Lennon may therefore want to sign another striker, and whilst Slovan Bratislava's Andraz Sporar has been linked, there's another target being touted for a move to Parkhead.

The Scottish Sun report that Celtic are keen on Sheffield Wednesday attacker Jordan Rhodes, with a potential loan move in the offing next month.

Rhodes, 29, has been a bit-part player under Garry Monk, but remarkably smashed a hat-trick in just his second league start of the season against Nottingham Forest earlier this month.

That has put the Scot back in the shop window, and with big wages at Hillsborough, he could still be flogged in next month's transfer window - but Celtic fans don't seem too impressed.

Some believe that Rhodes would have been a good signing a few years ago, but not so much right now, suggesting that Celtic should be aiming higher than Rhodes, whose stock has faded a little in recent years.

Jordan Rhodes your thoughts please no for me — Joe Lisbon 67 (@joe21163) December 22, 2019

Bhoys, I don’t want Jordan Rhodes. He’s only scored like 17 goals since 2016 played over 100 since then. No thanks — Celtic Bhoy 67 (@67Bhoy) December 22, 2019

Jordan Rhodes? Maybe few years back but not now. Apart from that hat trick few weeks ago he’s not scored for ages! It’s a naw for me — ArmchairCeltic (@CelticArmchair) December 22, 2019

I'd rather just keep Griffiths. — Belfast Bhoy (@BxlfastBhoy) December 22, 2019

Jordan Rhodes to Celtic would have been a transfer rumour I would be absolutely buzzing about, around ten years or so ago. Surely not now... — Martin Wardhaugh (@MartinWardhaugh) December 21, 2019

This Jordan Rhodes chat is only 6/7 years to late. We need to sign a Striker capable of replacing Eddy, when he is sold during the qualifiers next summer. JR is not that player !!!! — bhoysviews (@bhoysviews) December 22, 2019

Jordan Rhodes might be coming to Celtic on loan. please tell me this is not true — celtic jaime (official account) (@jaimelawson08) December 22, 2019

Thought on Jordan Rhodes in January? Five years ago it’d have been a no brainer. Now, not so much. — Kieran Caw (@Kieran_Celtic) December 21, 2019