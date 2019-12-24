Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Celtic fans react after hearing Lennon wants Jordan Rhodes

Olly Dawes
Celtic fans show their support prior to the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Hearts at Celtic Park on May 19, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic have been linked with striker Jordan Rhodes.

Jordan Rhodes (C) of Sheffield Wednesday heads the ball at goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at The New York Stadium on August 28, 2019 in Rotherham, England.

The transfer window is just over a week away from opening, and Celtic may be prioritising the signing of a new striker.

Celtic do have Odsonne Edouard leading their line, but the Frenchman may need a little more support in the Bhoys' attack for the second half of the season.

Subscribe

Leigh Griffiths is still trying to work his way back to form and fitness, whilst Vakoun Issouf Bayo hasn't really impressed since joining from Dunajska Streda in January.

 

Neil Lennon may therefore want to sign another striker, and whilst Slovan Bratislava's Andraz Sporar has been linked, there's another target being touted for a move to Parkhead.

The Scottish Sun report that Celtic are keen on Sheffield Wednesday attacker Jordan Rhodes, with a potential loan move in the offing next month.

Rhodes, 29, has been a bit-part player under Garry Monk, but remarkably smashed a hat-trick in just his second league start of the season against Nottingham Forest earlier this month.

Sheffield Wednesday's Jordan Rhodes prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday at Deepdale, Preston on Saturday 24th August 2019.

That has put the Scot back in the shop window, and with big wages at Hillsborough, he could still be flogged in next month's transfer window - but Celtic fans don't seem too impressed.

Some believe that Rhodes would have been a good signing a few years ago, but not so much right now, suggesting that Celtic should be aiming higher than Rhodes, whose stock has faded a little in recent years.

Celtic fans show their support prior to the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Hearts at Celtic Park on May 19, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch