Carlo Ancelotti gives thoughts on Everton's last four games

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is set to be in the Toffees' dugout for the very first time on Boxing Day.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has told the Telegraph that he could notice the ‘spirit’ in his side’s play when he watched them over the last four games.

Ancelotti has been doing his homework on the Everton side which he inherits in recent weeks, and has watched all their matches since Duncan Ferguson took over.

The Italian boss was even in the stadium for Everton’s last match, which finished as a 0-0 draw against Arsenal.

Ferguson actually signed off his temporary spell at Everton unbeaten over 90 minutes.

And Ancelotti claims that he saw plenty to be encouraged by defensively, although he wants to improve their attacking play.

“From what I saw in the last four games, I have loved the spirit of the team – they were really tough, well organised defensively but we can play better football offensively, I am sure," Ancelotti said.

Ancelotti’s appointment at Goodison Park has created great excitement around Everton, with the Toffees showing great ambition.

Everton now have a manager who ranks among the most successful in world football, and his experience could be vital as the Toffees look to pull away from danger.

Ancelotti begins his Everton career on Boxing Day, when the Merseyside outfit take on Burnley at Turf Moor.