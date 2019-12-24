Brendan Rodgers comments on ex-Celtic man Filip Benkovic

The former Celtic defender is getting no playing time with Leicester City.

Brendan Rodgers has revealed that he might be open to loaning out former Celtic defender Filip Benkovic.

The Croatian centre-back hasn't kicked a ball for Leicester City this season after returning from a successful season-long loan at Parkhead last season.

Rodgers brought Benkovic to Celtic in August of 2018, shortly after completing a £13 million move to the Foxes [Sky Sports].

But he's nowhere to be seen in the Northern Irishman's senior squad this season, and Rodgers says that a loan is possible.

He told The Record: "It depends. If there’s the right team for him and there’s the right possibility then of course we will look at that. He stayed behind, he's offered us really good cover, he’s been involved in some of the Under-23s games, so he’s been playing football.

“We’ll see how that develops over the course of January."

The interesting thing here is that Rodgers would surely loan him back to Celtic if Neil Lennon asked about him.

Obviously the finances have to be right, because the ex-Hoops boss would hardly do favours for his old side unless it made total sense.

He has said in the past that he would be open to loaning Benkovic back to Celtic, so time will tell if Lennon - who's been relying on Christopher Jullien and Kristoffer Ajer all season due to Jozo Simunovic's injury - makes a move.