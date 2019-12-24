Arsenal fans delighted with Mikel Arteta's 'ruthless' comments

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be in the dugout for the first time on Boxing Day.

Arsenal fans have been impressed by Mikel Arteta’s response to questions on Mesut Ozil at his latest press conference, which was covered by Football London.

Ozil has struggled at Arsenal this term, and recently showed dissent after being substituted off by Freddie Ljungberg.

Ljungberg went on record to suggest that Ozil would have been dropped for Arsenal’s match against Everton at the weekend if he hadn’t have been injured anyway.

And Arteta was quizzed on the situation at his latest press conference.

Arteta was careful not to chastise the German international though, and suggested that everyone would be offered a clean slate under his management.

"With me, they have a clean sheet I told them," he said. "You're not going to be judged on what you've done in the past whether it's negative or positive. This is evolving everyday and I'm expecting you to perform and be in the right mindset every single day for me.

"If you do that, you have a chance to play, if you don't, you won't."

Arsenal fans now feel that Arteta has dealt with the situation perfectly, and they are impressed with the rookie manager’s communication skills.

This attitude man, this'll take us places. There's some ruthlessness, there's a hint of benevolence, there's a portion of compassion and at the same there's determination, will and aggression. I'm extremely impressed so far! — harsh (@lordhsrah) December 23, 2019

We got a gem of a manager, incredible communication skills....reminds me of Arsene — Kaham Hamidu (@KahamHamidu) December 23, 2019

That's my brilliant manager. Not those ones — Mrbush (@talk2goodman) December 23, 2019

Finally a manager who can communicate ideas succinctly — Jaluo Thomas (@Jaluo3000) December 23, 2019

I truly think Arsenal might be on to something with Arteta — Stan (@stan0h) December 23, 2019

Wat a coment for sure Arteta if your words mean anythings since first time you come to is i swear we have someone how will take us far.... — Sherburn (@shurburn12) December 24, 2019

Arteta will be in the Arsenal dugout for the very first time on Boxing Day, when his side take on Bournemouth.