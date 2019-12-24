Quick links

20-year-old shares what Chelsea's players were saying just before facing Tottenham

Mason Mount of Chelsea during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and Lille OSC at Stamford Bridge on December 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Mason Mount put in an excellent performance for Chelsea as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at the weekend.

Mason Mount of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on August 18, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has told Football London that the Blues players were speaking about not letting Tottenham Hotspur ahead of them just before Saturday’s match.

Chelsea ran out 2-0 winners over Spurs at the weekend, and they dominated the clash against their London rivals.

Frank Lampard’s men put in one of their best performances of the season against Tottenham.

And Mount claims that every Chelsea player knew the importance of not letting their top four spot slip, after a discussion before the game.

 

“We were speaking about that before the game,” Mount said.

“We knew we had to cement fourth place, give the fans an early Christmas present and keep working.

“You always want to be in that position, looking up, you don’t want to think about falling back and looking at what is below and worry about dropping points. This was the perfect game to show our mentality and belief.”

Mason Mount of Chelsea during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and AFC Ajax at Stamford Bridge on November 05, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Tottenham had gone from 12 points behind Chelsea to just three points, but Lampard’s side dealt with the pressure well.

Spurs failed to get going in the match, as Chelsea eased to victory in the end.

The Blues scored both their goals through Willian, with the Brazilian winger in wonderful form.

Chelsea will now take on Southampton on Boxing Day, while Tottenham are due to take on Brighton & Hove Albion.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

