20-year-old shares what Chelsea's players were saying just before facing Tottenham

Mason Mount put in an excellent performance for Chelsea as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at the weekend.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has told Football London that the Blues players were speaking about not letting Tottenham Hotspur ahead of them just before Saturday’s match.

Chelsea ran out 2-0 winners over Spurs at the weekend, and they dominated the clash against their London rivals.

Frank Lampard’s men put in one of their best performances of the season against Tottenham.

And Mount claims that every Chelsea player knew the importance of not letting their top four spot slip, after a discussion before the game.

“We were speaking about that before the game,” Mount said.

“We knew we had to cement fourth place, give the fans an early Christmas present and keep working.

“You always want to be in that position, looking up, you don’t want to think about falling back and looking at what is below and worry about dropping points. This was the perfect game to show our mentality and belief.”

Tottenham had gone from 12 points behind Chelsea to just three points, but Lampard’s side dealt with the pressure well.

Spurs failed to get going in the match, as Chelsea eased to victory in the end.

The Blues scored both their goals through Willian, with the Brazilian winger in wonderful form.

Chelsea will now take on Southampton on Boxing Day, while Tottenham are due to take on Brighton & Hove Albion.