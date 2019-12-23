Willian comments on catching Tottenham by surprise during Chelsea's win

Willian netted a brace for Chelsea against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Willian has shared that his opening goal for Chelsea surprised Tottenham yesterday because they didn't expect him to play the ball short whilst taking a corner.

The Chelsea forward netted a brace as his side beat Spurs 2-0, as the Brazilian thinks that Jose Mourinho's men 'expected' him to put the ball into the box whilst taking a corner, but instead, he played the one-two with his teammate and that allowed him to bring the ball forward and take a shot.

Spurs right-back Serge Aurier did switch off during that passage of play because he should have been out to Willian much quicker.

Speaking to Sky Sports Premier League (22/12/19 at 7:15 pm), Willian was asked about Chelsea's performance and whether his first goal surprised Tottenham.

"I am happy with the two goals," Willian told Sky Sports. "But the most important thing is to win the game. We did a brilliant job and I am happy about that.

On catching Tottenham by surprise for the first goal: "I think so," Willian added. "I think they expected me to put the ball into the box and then I play short. Go one v one and I score a good goal. We know how difficult it is to play against Tottenham but the team mentally was perfect and we did a great job."

Both Spurs and Chelsea will now quickly turn their attention to Boxing Day matters because the games are coming thick and fast now.

Whilst Mourinho will be disappointed that his team didn't close the gap on his former side, anything can happen over this festive period, so there is still a lot to play for.

Tottenham play an early Boxing Day encounter against Brighton, whilst Chelsea will welcome relegation-threatened Southampton to Stamford Bridge.