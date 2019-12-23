Will The Witcher 4 happen after Netflix series? Sequel looks likely from CD Projekt RED!

The Netflix series has been a hit and fans of the video games will be pleased to know that a Witcher 4 from CD Projekt RED is looking likely.

Game Of Thrones came to a shambolic end but Netflix has come to fill the void with Henry Cavill as the iconic Geralt of Rivia. The Witcher series has quickly become the platform's highest rated original creation, and fans of the video games will be pleased to hear that a fourth instalment from CD Projekt RED appears likely.

Although there's been some complaints about the "gratuitous nudity" from people who just like to shriek bloody murder about everything, The Witcher on Netflix has been a huge success with people already anticipating a second season.

While the second season is no doubt exciting due to how surprisingly good the first has been, the prospect of a fourth video game from CD Projekt RED is way more tantalising for those who have experienced the trilogy.

CD Projekt RED signs a new deal with book author

Developer CD Projket RED has signed a new deal with the author of the Witcher books and originator of the brand, Andrzej Sapkowski.

The announcement was made on December 20th through the developer's own website. The agreement is said to solidify the relationship between both parties, which is extremely welcome news considering there was previously a falling out over money and royalties.

In regard to the newest agreement between the developer and author, CD Projekt RED's President and Joint CEO, Adam Kiciński, has said that he believes the latest deal marks a new stage in their continued relationship with Sapkowski.

CD Projekt RED further state that the "agreement satisfies and fully clarifies the needs and expectations of both parties, past and present, and sets out a framework for the future cooperation between the two sides."

"The agreement grants CD PROJEKT new rights, as well as confirms the company’s title to 'The Witcher' intellectual property in video games, graphic novels, board games, and merchandise."

None of this confirms that a Witcher 4 is on the horizon, but back in August CD Projekt RED did discuss their plans for a "dual franchise" business model. From the sound of their discussions it seems as if they plan to alternate between Cyberpunk and The Witcher.

"Managing two separate major franchises (The Witcher and Cyberpunk), along with several independent development teams, enables the Company to conduct parallel work on several projects and smoothens its long-term release schedule."

"This migration towards a dual-franchise model supported by several independent product lines also permits optimization of manufacturing and financial activities, mitigates important risk factors and makes it easier for Company employees to seek professional fulfillment."

If The Witcher 4 was to happen, it'd be interesting to see if Geralt would return as the playable protagonist or if Ciri would overtake as the lead. Either way, we just hope to one day return to the fantastical setting on next-gen consoles.