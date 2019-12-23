Why did Kylo Ren disappear? The Rise of Skywalker redeems Adam Driver's conflicted villain

Adam Driver has cemented himself as a legend of the franchise.

The Rise of Skywalker has presented audiences with many questions, but why did Kylo Ren disappear?

Well, that's a wrap on the Skywalker saga!

The original Star Wars trilogy is one of the most celebrated in all of cinema, and it's perhaps the most iconic - challenged only by the likes of The Lord of the Rings.

In 1999, fans were eagerly anticipating the release of The Phantom Menace, promising to kickstart a new trilogy. It did, of course, and despite its growing reputation, it was largely considered a colossal disappointment.

When J.J. Abrams' The Force Awakens launched yet another trilogy in 2015, people were justifiably sceptical. Yet, it arrived and offered a lot of fun, exciting new characters and precious time with familiar faces. The next two instalments, on the other hand, have given fans much more to chew.

Let's talk about The Rise of Skywalker ending

*WARNING: SPOILERS*

J.J. Abrams returned to conclude the saga, and this time, he had no choice but to take some risks.

It felt like The Last Jedi steered the filmmaker's vision into a new direction, and with the final instalment, he had to try and get things on track.

The Rise of Skywalker conforms to the expectations laid out in The Force Awakens, but there are many moments which have already proven divisive. We're all still talking about the ending... it's revealed that Rey is Emperor Palpatine's granddaughter, and she is almost destroyed by the returning villain.

However, Kylo Ren - or rather, Ben Solo - arrives on the scene to heal her by way of the Force, killing himself in the process. The pair share a kiss, but it is too late for him and his body disappears into the air.

Why did Kylo Ren disappear?

It's because he has been redeemed.

Let's consider the deaths of Leia, Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi... they all disappeared.

As a result of Kylo Ren's sacrifice, he essentially denounces the evil within him and is restored to the status of a Jedi. In the end, he becomes the hero that Luke once saw in him.

As a Skywalker, he dies like a true Jedi and earns the same treatment given to the legends of the series. He is now one with the Force, which of course, means there is potential for him to return as a Force ghost later on. As Luke says: "No one is ever really gone."

Kylo Ren talk invades Twitter

Since the film's release, audiences have taken to Twitter to talk about Kylo Ren.

Check out some tweets below:

THE RISE OF SKYWALKER should have been about the slow transformation from Kylo Ren to Ben Solo.



It should have been Ben trying to help Rey and the Resistance, even though they (rightfully) don’t trust him.



Instead, we got an entire movie about a fetch quest for two MacGuffins. — TROS is how I fell to the dark side (@quixoticlux) December 22, 2019

Me every time Kylo Ren came on screen during The Rise of Skywalker pic.twitter.com/lNtpVUU5OP — tired barista (@dvnzlnk) December 21, 2019

I get why people are having issues with #RiseofSkywalker, but you gotta admit Kylo Ren/Ben Solo’s character arc made the entire new trilogy great! pic.twitter.com/ec94Agj4GE — Louie Cortes (@NewNeedleProd) December 22, 2019

Loved The Rise of Skywalker, particularly the journey of Kylo Ren/Ben Solo. It was an epic movie and a great ending to the Skywalker Saga. #TheRiseofSkywalker pic.twitter.com/tc2JI5ezXv — Anna Pavlov (@annapavlov) December 23, 2019

