Who is Sasha Zotova? Meet Jill Valentine for Resident Evil 3 Nemesis

Sasha Zotova has announced on Instagram that she is the face model for Jill Valentine in the Resident Evil 3 Nemesis Remake.

Although Hellblade 2 and the Xbox Series X were both announced at The Game Awards 2019, nothing at the event could overcome the State Of Play announcement for Resident Evil 3 Nemesis. The Remake was always bound to happen, but Capcom's announcement was still a thrilling surprise nonetheless. And, while short and sweet, the cinematic trailer did succeed in providing us with a plentiful look at Jill Valentine's face, of which we have now learned is modelled by Sasha Zotova.

Resident Evil 3 Nemesis comes out in April with Project Resistance as a free added bonus. Capcom's inclusion of the multiplayer title makes the Remake much more than what we expected as we would have simply been content with a single-player rebirth entirely similar to Resident Evil 2 back in January 2019.

With that being said, no one is going to complain about being given more than what was expected. Especially when the Remake promises to be another stunning release from Capcom with protagonists who are just as life-like and stunning as Leon and Claire.

Who is the face of Jill Valentine in the Resident Evil 3 Nemesis Remake?

The face of Jill Valentine in the Resident Evil 3 Nemesis Remake is Sasha Zotova.

The announcement was made by Sasha Zotova on her very own Instagram account. Her multiple posts evidently show she is happy about her face being used for the part of iconic heroine Jill Valentine in Resident Evil 3 Nemesis.

As for who Sasha Zotova is, she's a Russian model whose portfolio can be found on Art Factory and Women Management.

The Resident Evil 3 Nemesis Remake is said to feature some major changes. It will reportedly be "more action-packed" than Resident Evil 2, and it's also said to be "90% complete" meaning a delay is highly unlikely.

It will arrive on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on April 3rd, 2020.