What happened between Mattia and Alvaro? TikTok stars fall out during live stream!

TikTok stars Mattia Polibio and Alvaro Romero have been at the centre of a huge controversy after falling out during a live stream.

In a world of online social media and constant connectivity, nothing is secret.

Everything from relationships to fallouts between friends is now aired in full view of an adoring audience.

This is something that has grown ever more prominent with the likes of YouTube, Instagram and TikTok taking over the lives of everyone with a phone.

One high profile incident recently occurred between TikTok stars Mattia Polibio and Alvaro Romero.

Who are Mattia Polibio and Alvaro Romero?

Mattia Polibio and Alvaro Romero are a pair of TikTok stars who have a combined total of three million followers on the site (Mattia 2.2m and Alvaro 840k) at the time of writing.

Both Mattia and Alvaro are 16 years old and have amassed a huge amount of fame on TikTok in a short space of time.

Their content, like most videos on TikTok, sees them dancing and/or lip-syncing to popular songs, quite often appearing together in videos along with their group of friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mattiapolibio on Nov 23, 2019 at 1:03pm PST

What caused their falling out?

Mattia and Alvaro recently went through a very public falling out after an argument broke out during a live stream on Instagram, the video of which can be viewed above.

It appears from the video that Alvaro became annoyed with Mattia after he brought up some private business during the live stream which was being viewed by over 7,000 people at the time.

The argument quickly turned into a typical schoolyard row and it is believed that the pair have since made up following their public falling out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mattiapolibio on Nov 9, 2019 at 6:24pm PST

Fans can't take it

With over 7,000 people watching and millions more hearing about the incident after, it's no surprise to see social media awash with comments about the duo's argument.

Over on Twitter, one user commented: "Mattia taking a break from TikTok because he was being rude to Alvaro on Instagram live is killing me.

"Next time don’t put peoples business out there Mattia.

"Everyone could tell that he didn’t want to talk about it. and he told you multiple times to shut the f*** up."

Meanwhile, this user said: "About drama between Mattia and Alvaro: You guys know NOTHING. We don't know what EXACTLY happened between them. You see like a 10% of their life or even less. Stop picking sides."