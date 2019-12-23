Everybody's favourite Wookie finally gets the recognition he deserves.

Audiences have a range of questions, like, what did Chewbacca get at the end of The Rise of Skywalker?

The cinematic event of the year has finally arrived!

Yes, we know Avengers: Endgame came out ages ago, but consider this... J.J. Abrams' latest blockbuster not only wraps up the latest trilogy, but the entire Skywalker saga. Audiences have been following this sweeping tale since George Lucas' revolutionary 1977 epic, so it's a pretty big deal.

Now, nobody is here to say that the series hasn't had its lows, but they've been worth it for the dizzying highs - and there are plenty of those. These are characters that many have grown up with, learned things from and been inspired by. They are iconic, and here, some of our favourites return alongside new faces to bring an end to the story which has captivated generations.

So, was the conclusion a roaring success?

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The film currently has an admirable IMDb audience score of 7.0, determined from over 100,000 user ratings.

On average, audiences are impressed with the way J.J. Abrams rounded off the trilogy, giving characters new and old a proper send-off with an emotional payoff.

Critics, on the other hand, were a lot kinder to The Last Jedi, but The Rise of Skywalker has earned a Metascore of 54. So, it looks like there's been a bit of a flip from the reception of the film's predecessor.

It's easy to see why audiences have found fault in the film, but similarly, there are so many highlights scattered throughout to praise. One of these is Chewbacca, who provides one of the most devastating, poignant moments. His journey across the new trilogy has been one of heartbreak, but in the end, he receives a beautiful gesture...

What did Chewbacca get at the end of The Rise of Skywalker?

*WARNING: SPOILERS*

Chewbacca is given a medal at the end of The Rise of Skywalker.

In the final act of the original film, Luke and Han are rewarded with medals from Princess Leia and treated to a wonderful ceremony.

However, fans have long noted that Chewbacca (very unfairly) wasn't given one.

Before Leia passes away in The Rise of Skywalker, she is seen holding a medal similar to the one given to Han and Luke. Although she wasn't alive to give it to Chewbacca herself, the medal he has long deserved makes its way into his possession. It's a gorgeous way to tie up the loveable character's arc. A true hero of the saga.

Who plays Chewbacca?

Formerly portrayed by the legendary Peter Mayhew, Chewbacca is now played by Finnish actor Joonas Suotamo.

He's done a great job taking over the iconic character in the new trilogy, and actually, his first screen role was doubling as Chewbacca in The Force Awakens.

We're sure we'll see him reprise the character in the not so distant future!

