West Ham fans react after hearing Spurs want Issa Diop

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want West Ham United defender Issa Diop.

Tottenham Hotspur have secured the future of defender Toby Alderweireld – but that doesn't mean they're out of the centre back market just yet.

Spurs tied contract rebel Alderweireld down to a new deal on Friday, ending rumours about his future, but Jose Mourinho may still be keen on other additions.

Jan Vertonghen can leave for free next summer as things stand, whilst Davinson Sanchez has blown hot and cold, Juan Foyth may yet be a right back moving forward and Japhet Tanganga may not be ready.

Now, Sky Sports claim that Spurs are interested in signing West Ham ace Issa Diop, who Mourinho fancied at Manchester United last season.

Diop, 22, is currently out of the West Ham side in favour of Fabian Balbuena and Angelo Ogbonna, but they understandably don't want to sell such a promising young defender.

The Frenchman showed real potential last season following a move from Toulouse, and Mourinho may well feel that he can get the best out of him at Tottenham, even though a move may cost at least £50million.

West Ham fans have been discussing the situation on Twitter, suggesting that the board will probably sell him anyway, with some feeling that a £50million price is a decent deal.

Others think West Ham should never sell to rivals Spurs under any circumstances, and believe that Diop must be kept for the future rather than selling him as soon as he drops out of the team.

We should never ever sell to Spurs again. Also I think Diop will comeback into the side sooner rather than later it’s just we have two centre halves that are playing superbly at the moment. He’s certainly got a future here at West Ham not like your making it out to be. https://t.co/jZrnTX2oUw — Khaleem Azam (@AzamWHUFC) December 21, 2019

Anyone who thinks we should sell Diop needs their head checked. Balbuena and Ogbonna both getting on, can’t remember the last time I saw Reid play, he’s one of the best U23 defenders and he’s only gonna get better — Brad (@BrxdWHUFC) December 21, 2019

Our board will defo sell Diop if we get offered money like we did before. — Tony(@WHUFC_Tony) December 21, 2019

Sell for 50m he aint even that good and they can chuck wanyama in the deal. — . (@whufc55) December 21, 2019

Seem to remember Mourinho bigging up Diop when he was in charge of United. Wouldn't be surprised if we sold him, so West Ham. — Russell Kirby (@rustyk1971) December 21, 2019

They can do one! — Jack Parker (@JackPar78026231) December 21, 2019

Shouldn't do business with spurs like they dont like doing it when it involves they're player to us — SKing (@SPKing1986) December 22, 2019

Absolutely not. Just 22, bundles of potential. Will be worth a lot more in a year or two. — Kris Johnson (@kjohno10) December 22, 2019

No! the whole point of buying young talented players, is be involved in future of our club. He is the best player for his timing in nicking the ball of oppenents feet! My one problem with Issa is his heading, he's 6ft 4" tallest player, but he rarely gets his head on the ball.. — Danny Cunningham (@DannyCunning11) December 21, 2019