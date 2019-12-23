Quick links

West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

West Ham fans react after hearing Spurs want Issa Diop

Olly Dawes
West Ham fans at the end of the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham Utd at White Hart Lane Stadium, London England on 27 April 2019.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want West Ham United defender Issa Diop.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane under pressure from West Ham's Issa Diop during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at London Stadium on November 23, 2019...

Tottenham Hotspur have secured the future of defender Toby Alderweireld – but that doesn't mean they're out of the centre back market just yet.

Spurs tied contract rebel Alderweireld down to a new deal on Friday, ending rumours about his future, but Jose Mourinho may still be keen on other additions.

Jan Vertonghen can leave for free next summer as things stand, whilst Davinson Sanchez has blown hot and cold, Juan Foyth may yet be a right back moving forward and Japhet Tanganga may not be ready.

 

Now, Sky Sports claim that Spurs are interested in signing West Ham ace Issa Diop, who Mourinho fancied at Manchester United last season.

Diop, 22, is currently out of the West Ham side in favour of Fabian Balbuena and Angelo Ogbonna, but they understandably don't want to sell such a promising young defender.

The Frenchman showed real potential last season following a move from Toulouse, and Mourinho may well feel that he can get the best out of him at Tottenham, even though a move may cost at least £50million.

Manchester United's Spanish midfielder Juan Mata (L) vies with West Ham United's French defender Issa Diop during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and...

West Ham fans have been discussing the situation on Twitter, suggesting that the board will probably sell him anyway, with some feeling that a £50million price is a decent deal.

Others think West Ham should never sell to rivals Spurs under any circumstances, and believe that Diop must be kept for the future rather than selling him as soon as he drops out of the team.

West Ham fans at the end of the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham Utd at White Hart Lane Stadium, London England on 27 April 2019.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch