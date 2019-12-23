Tottenham Hotspur players reportedly want £18m ace signed, his manager gives verdict

Adama Traore played well for Wolverhampton Wanderers against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur this month.

According to The Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur players have urged head coach Jose Mourinho to sign Adama Traore from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 23-year-old winger played well for Wolves in their defeat to Tottenham in the Premier League on December 15.

After the match, according to The Mirror, Spurs players called on Mourinho to try to secure the services of former Aston Villa winger.

However, Wolves manager Nuno has made it clear that the Spanish winger is not for sale.

Nuno told The Mirror about Traore: “He has a contract with the club and he’s happy here. He puts a lot of energy, dedication, into things and wants to improve. Things that happen outside, we cannot control.”

Stats

Traore has made 15 starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League for Wolves so far this season, scoring three goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The winger has also made two starts and three substitute appearances in the Europa League for the Wanderers so far this campaign, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 23-year-old made eight starts and 21 substitute appearances in the league for Wolves, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

According to The Mirror, Traore joined Wolves from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2018 for a transfer fee of £18 million.