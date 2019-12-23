Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Serge Aurier performance against Chelsea

Serge Aurier did not play well for Tottenham Hotspur against Chelsea on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Serge Aurier against Chelsea at the weekend.

Aurier was in action for Tottenham in their Premier League game against Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday evening.

The Ivory Coast international right-back started the London derby and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Jose Mourinho’s side lost.

The defender had a disappointing game for Spurs, as he conceded the corner for the opening goal and failed to down close Willian’s shot.

According to WhoScored, the 26-year-old right-back played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 63.9%, won one header, took 80 touches, attempted three dribbles, and made five tackles, one interception and five clearances.

So far this season, the former Paris Saint-Germain defender has provided two assists in 13 Premier League matches, and has scored one goal and provided two assists in three Champions League games for Spurs so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Tottenham fans were not pleased with the display produced by Aurier against Chelsea and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Serge Aurier is not going to turn into a player under any manager. He’s slightly better than KWP but nearly costs us a goal a game. #thfc — Moaning Spurs (@TheProLounge) December 22, 2019

I wanted and believe in Mourinho but you get what you deserve when....



1. Aurier is bad, we all know it, cost first goal, play Foyth RB



2. Sissoko/Dier not working, we lack a Dembele, you need to play Ndombele, Eriksen or Lo Celso from the start



Top 4 is gone now, or?#THFC — David Williams (@DavidWilliamsDK) December 22, 2019

has to be said that Mourinho has bottled it. midfield axis of Dier/Sissoko is a calamity. Aurier is an accident waiting to happen. GLC, Ndombele & winks on the bench. And going to a back 5 when 2-0 down is one that he has to explain. #thfc — Garreth Woods (@Gawoo1012) December 22, 2019

Also what was Gazzaniga thinking?!! Just catch the ball. Not mentioning Aurier. No words. #thfc — Charlotte East (@CharlotteEastie) December 22, 2019

You know what is coming when you play Aurier, you just know.. why and who bought him? Why did Poch and now Mourinho play him? Play Foyth there, or KWP. Aurier has mistakes in him, every game.

Our team does not look good, looked the same v Man U away. What is wrong?#TOTCHE #THFC — David Williams (@DavidWilliamsDK) December 22, 2019

No, but really though. What is with our players and choking against teams in the top 6? How can a player be more motivated to play bottom half sides than a derby game?



Kane, Alli, Lucas, Dier, Vertonghen, Aurier and Son were all lazy yesterday. Not for the 1st time either. #THFC — Ali (@alimohddshahid) December 23, 2019

Definitely get rid of Aurier. Love to keep Eriksen but sadly he wants out. https://t.co/YAU1Ex3827 — THFC Kent (@THFC_Kent) December 22, 2019