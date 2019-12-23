The Witcher: Episode 4 explained - from the show's timelines to the 'Law of Surprise'

Netflix's The Witcher is filling the fantasy-shaped hole left by Game of Thrones but there's a whole new batch of lore to learn.

After Game of Thrones tailed off towards the final few seasons, the need for an epic fantasy adventure to replace the HBO series grew.

While Amazon's Lord of the Rings series is still some way off, Netflix have entered the game with their new series The Witcher.



Based on the original novel series by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, rather than the video game series, The Witcher tells the story of Geralt of Rivia in a manner many will be unfamiliar with which makes the show a fascinating prospect.

However, being such a lore-heavy story, it could be very easy for The Witcher to lose its audience if elements of episodes aren't quite explained as they should be.

Spoilers ahead for episode 4 of The Witcher.

The story of episode 4

The early episodes of The Witcher are fairly straight forward and serve as introductions to most of the main characters. However, things take a turn in episode 4 when a number of the show's storylines start to converge and some new lore is introduced.

For the most part, we follow Geralt in episode 4 after he's coerced into protecting Jaskier at a grand royal occasion. Yennefer, meanwhile, now a mage for some 30 years, is charged with protecting a queen and her daughter. And finally, Ciri and her newly found friend Dara arrive at the enchanted Brokilon forest.

Jaskier, who some may know better as Dandelion, has been recruited to play at the royal betrothal feast of Pavetta, daughter of Queen Calanthe of Cintra, and has hired Geralt to protect him after previously falling foul of some of the party's guests.

The Law of Surprise

While at the event, a knight, Urcheon of Erlenwald (also known as Duny) interrupts proceedings and declares that he claims Pavetta's hand in marriage through the Law of Surprise, something Geralt later invokes after saving Duny.

Putting its questionable name aside for a moment, The Law of Surprise is invoked when, for example, Geralt saves Duny's life but Duny doesn't know what to give Geralt in return.

The Law of Surprise means that the saviour - in this case, Geralt - can claim something which the saved person - Duny - does not yet have or know about, it's basically like an IOU except with an unspecified reward.

Duny uses this to win Pavetta's hand in marriage and when Geralt invokes the Law of Surprise at the end of the episode, it is revealed that Pavetta is pregnant and Geralt is now able to claim the child. This child ends up being Ciri.

The show's timelines explained

Just like The Witcher 3 video game, Netflix's TV adaptation tells its story through multiple time frames in a similar fashion to Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk.

Each of the character's timelines begins at a different point in time but will converge down the line.

Ciri's timeline is the main one, the present, with Geralt's and Yennefer's acting as flashbacks.

This is why, even though we saw her die in episode 1, Queen Calanthe was able to reappear in both episodes 3 and 4.