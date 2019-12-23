Stuart Dallas comments on Leeds United's current position

Leeds United dropped valuable points in a controversial game against Fulham over the weekend.

Stuart Dallas has made it clear that he would have 'bite your hands off' at the start of the season if you told him that Leeds were going to be nine points clear of the chasing pack despite the 'disappointment' of the weekend.

Leeds went into the match 12 points clear of recently-relegated Fulham, as three points for Marcelo Bielsa's men would have put a serious gap between the two, but it was Scott Parker's men who walked away with the three points in controversial circumstances.

Fulham's opening goal - a penalty by Aleksandar Mitrovic - was awarded when the referee adjudged that Ben White had fouled Bobby Reid in the box, but replays showed that it was the wrong decision. In the end, that played a part in Leeds dropping points in their race for promotion.

Speaking to BBC Radio West Yorkshire, Dallas admitted that it hasn't been the best of weeks for Leeds, but this is a situation they would have taken at the start of the season.

"Of course [we are pleased with our current position]," Dallas told West Yorkshire Sport. "If you said this at the start of the season that halfway through the season you would be nine points of the chasing pack, you would have bite your hands off.

"But saying that the position we have been in over the last week, dropping the points at home to Cardiff and [against Fulham] is disappointing, so it shows how far we have come."

With the games coming thick and fast during this festive period it can either make you or break as a team. Leeds will host Preston on Boxing Day before taking on Birmingham City three days later.

Positive results during those matches could potentially see Marcelo Bielsa's men sitting top of the tree in the Championship and them opening up a double-figure lead on their rivals.

On the other hand, they could only be three points ahead of the third-placed team if things don't go well and that's a situation Leeds don't want to find themselves in.