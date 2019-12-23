Stuart Dallas admits difficulty in playing various roles for Leeds United

Leeds United will face Preston North End on Boxing Day before taking on Birmingham City three days later.

Stuart Dallas has admitted that he finds it 'challenging' and 'difficult' when being told by Marcelo Bielsa to change positions mid-game for Leeds United.

But the versatile player credited Leeds' backroom staff and shared how their 'hard work' behind the scenes helps him to adapt and face those various roles with more ease.

Dallas has arguably been Leeds' standout player this season from being told by Bielsa to play at right-back to playing in the middle of the park. He has produced strong performances throughout.

Speaking to West Yorkshire Sport, Dallas was asked about how challenging it is for him to change positions mid-game for Leeds.

"Of course it's difficult because you are coming up against different players," Dallas told West Yorkshire Sport.

"We have a good background team here. A good analysis team that do a lot of hard work and make you aware of the individual players you are playing against. You look into this before the game.

"It is challenging. One minute you are facing a tricky winger and the next minute you are facing a guy who's not tricky but has a different side to his game. It's challenging, but it's one where the help of the team we have here, not just myself, is capable of adapting to it."

Leeds dropped points away at Fulham over the weekend, which allowed Scott Parker's side to close the gap on the automatic places to nine points.

Whilst there is still a very healthy gap between Leeds and the chasing pack, it can all change in these coming weeks, as Bielsa's side face a tricky fixture against Preston on Boxing Day.

Alex Neil's side are chasing promotion themselves and the Scotsman will no doubt send out his team to attack from the get-go because he likes his teams to play on the front foot.