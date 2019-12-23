Quick links

Steve Bruce suggests he might swap Miguel Almiron's position at Newcastle United

Steve Bruce, manager of Newcastle United and Manager of Crystal Palace, Roy Hodgson during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace at St. James's Park,...
Miguel Almiron had not scored for Newcastle United since being brought to the club in the January transfer window.

Steve Bruce, manager of Newcastle United gestures on the side line during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace at St. James Park on December 21, 2019 in...

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has suggested in the Telegraph that he could look to use Miguel Almiron in a central role more regularly now.

Almiron has generally been stationed down the wing since arriving at Newcastle, but he has struggled badly for goals.

However, Bruce moved the Paraguayan inside on Saturday and he finally broke his duck.

Almiron crashed home a volley to hand Newcastle a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

 

And Bruce said: "The lads were all delighted for him, and that showed in the celebrations. He's a bloody good player, a great pro and trains as if every day is his last.

“His work-rate for the team is fantastic and he just needed a goal, which he's got now. Maybe playing in midfield loosened him up a bit so it's food for thought moving forward.”

Almiron’s relief at scoring was clear to see, as he picked up a booking for his wild celebrations.

Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace at St. James...

Newcastle’s win over Palace has pushed them even further up the Premier League table, with Bruce’s side really surpassing expectations now.

Newcastle are now level on points with Manchester United, and sit in ninth place in the Premier League table.

The Magpies are next in action on Boxing Day, when they actually take on the Red Devils, which gives them a great opportunity to leapfrog Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

