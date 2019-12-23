Some Leeds United fans impressed with Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic scored against Leeds United on Saturday.

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Aleksandar Mitrovic for Fulham at the weekend.

Mitrovic was in action for Leeds in their Championship game against Fulham away from home at Craven Cottage in London in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The 25-year-old Serbia international striker opened the scoring for the Cottagers in the seventh minute from the penalty spot.

According to WhoScored, the former Newcastle United man took two shots of which one ended in goal, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 53.6%, won three headers, took 50 touches, attempted one dribble, and made one interception.

So far this season, Mitrovic has scored 17 goals and provided one assist in 22 Championship games for Fulham, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the striker scored 11 goals and provided three assists in 37 Premier League games for the Cottagers, according to WhoScored.

Leeds fans were impressed with Mitrovic’s performance against their team and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

You can see why Mitrović is such a big player at this level - scores, holds up the ball really well & even referees the match too. Very versatile. #lufc — Tommy (@tommy_lufc) December 21, 2019

How many of Bamford's first half chances would Mitrovic have converted? I think at least 2. #LUFC — Reginald Glovebox Ⓥ (@RGlovebox) December 21, 2019

Cavilero and Mitrovic

No idea how to spell either

Are fantastic players and look a class above #lufc — All no January signings aren't we (@DBauer191) December 21, 2019

Mitrovic is a good learning experience for Ben White #lufc #mot — Ding (@D_I_N_G) December 21, 2019

Probably just about the right result today, #lufc not quite at it. Mitrovic a handful all game, easily the best player in the league. Ref dodgy but when aren’t they?? — Dan Torończak (@dantoronczak) December 21, 2019

yeah mitrovic in the championship is a joke — AztecLUFC (@AztecLUFC) December 21, 2019

It’s was all about the defence today. Never seen White run ragged like that. Mitrovic was real handful. In midfield Philips was outplayed. Bielsa will no doubt point out that with 2 strikers we looked short on midfield. Plenty to consider to for Boxing Day. #lufc — Richard Walker (@richleedsuk) December 21, 2019

A player of Mitrovic’s quality at this level is downright ridiculous. They’ve got a handful of really brilliant players & are seriously underachieving. A promotion would be a waste whilst he’s their manager. — Tommy (@tommy_lufc) December 21, 2019

People rave over Bowen if I had a choice of any championship player to have at LUFC in January it would be Mitrovic without a doubt a total team player — Andy p lufc (@p_lufc) December 21, 2019