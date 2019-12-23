Quick links

Some Leeds United fans impressed with Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic

Referee Tim Robinson shows a yellow card to Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage on December 21, 2019 in...
Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic scored against Leeds United on Saturday.

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic and Leeds United's Ben White during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage on December 21, 2019 in London, England.

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Aleksandar Mitrovic for Fulham at the weekend.

Mitrovic was in action for Leeds in their Championship game against Fulham away from home at Craven Cottage in London in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The 25-year-old Serbia international striker opened the scoring for the Cottagers in the seventh minute from the penalty spot.

According to WhoScored, the former Newcastle United man took two shots of which one ended in goal, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 53.6%, won three headers, took 50 touches, attempted one dribble, and made one interception.

 

So far this season, Mitrovic has scored 17 goals and provided one assist in 22 Championship games for Fulham, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the striker scored 11 goals and provided three assists in 37 Premier League games for the Cottagers, according to WhoScored.

Leeds fans were impressed with Mitrovic’s performance against their team and have praised him on Twitter.

Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage on December 21, 2019 in London, England.

Liam Cooper of Leeds United fouls Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage on December 21, 2019 in London,...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

