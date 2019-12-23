Some Leeds fans send messages to Whites player's agent after he visits Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Ian Harte, the former Leeds United left-back, watched Tottenham Hotspur's game on Sunday.

The agent of Leeds United's on-loan Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke was at Spurs' game against Chelsea on Sunday.

Ian Harte, who is also the former Leeds left-back, posted footage from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on both his Twitter and Instagram profiles.

And Harte wrote: "Very good day at @SpursOfficial. Not the result they wanted, but focus on the next one."

Recent reports have suggested that Clarke's loan at Leeds is set to be cut short in January, with the 19-year-old having appeared just three times this season at senior level and played most of his football in the Whites' youth team.

Harte's presence at Tottenham has only fuelled that speculation.

And this is what Leeds fans are saying in response to the Irishman's posts on social media:

Ian and Jack Clarke both at spurs yesterday — Donal Ennis (@smackmabonzoup) December 23, 2019

Trying to flog them more of our players? — Mich (@Mich_Lufc) December 23, 2019

send Jack back — Andy Tunstall (@TunnyMOT) December 23, 2019

Wonderful stadium hope Jack gets to play in first team and show Spurs fans what a great player he is.. hopefully not this season still think he’ll develop more under Bielsa at this time and he can be pivatol in promotion push last part of season for us.. time is on his side.. — LeedsPal19 (@LeedsPal19) December 23, 2019

foster.ed Taking Jack Clarke back?? Sad times but all the best!!

Clarke, who was due to spend the rest of the season at Leeds, made his professional debut under Marcelo Bielsa last season, and has scored or made four goals in 28 Whites outings.

Tottenham are reported to have paid around £10 million of the Yorkshireman, who has been capped by England at various youth levels.