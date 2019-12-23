Quick links

Some Leeds fans send messages to Whites player's agent after he visits Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

A Leeds United fan holds up a scarf during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road on November 30, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Ian Harte, the former Leeds United left-back, watched Tottenham Hotspur's game on Sunday.

Jack Clarke of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on August 10, 2019 in Leeds, England.

The agent of Leeds United's on-loan Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke was at Spurs' game against Chelsea on Sunday.

Ian Harte, who is also the former Leeds left-back, posted footage from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on both his Twitter and Instagram profiles.

 

And Harte wrote: "Very good day at @SpursOfficial. Not the result they wanted, but focus on the next one."

Recent reports have suggested that Clarke's loan at Leeds is set to be cut short in January, with the 19-year-old having appeared just three times this season at senior level and played most of his football in the Whites' youth team.

Ian Harte of Leeds United celebrates scoring their second goal during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Highbury on May 4, 2003 in London.

Harte's presence at Tottenham has only fuelled that speculation.

And this is what Leeds fans are saying in response to the Irishman's posts on social media:

 

 

 

 

foster.ed

Taking Jack Clarke back?? Sad times but all the best!! 

Clarke, who was due to spend the rest of the season at Leeds, made his professional debut under Marcelo Bielsa last season, and has scored or made four goals in 28 Whites outings.

Tottenham are reported to have paid around £10 million of the Yorkshireman, who has been capped by England at various youth levels.

