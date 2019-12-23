Quick links

Chelsea fans react to Willian display against Tottenham Hotspur

Willian of Chelsea celebrates with team mates after his second goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 22,...
Willian scored twice for Chelsea against Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Willian of Chelsea at full time of the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Willian against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

Willian was in action for Chelsea in their Premier League game against Tottenham at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday evening.

The 31-year-old, who can operate as a winger or as an attacking midfielder, started the London derby and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Frank Lampard’s side won.

 

The Brazil international had one of his best games for the Blues this season, as he scored twice - first in the 12th minute and then in first-half injury time.

According to WhoScored, Willian took two shots and both ended in goals, played five key passes, had a pass accuracy of 90.7%, took 77 touches, attempted three dribbles, and made one tackle and interception.

So far this season, the former Shakhtar Donetsk star has scored one goal and provided one assist in six Champions League games, and has scored four goals and provided three assists in 17 Premier League matches for the Blues, according to WhoScored.

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur in discussion with Willian of Chelsea after being shown a Red Card after a VAR review during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and...

Chelsea fans have given their take on the display produced by Willian, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter:

Willian of Chelsea celebrates with team mates after his second goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 22,...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

