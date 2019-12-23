Chelsea fans react to Willian display against Tottenham Hotspur

Willian scored twice for Chelsea against Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Willian against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

Willian was in action for Chelsea in their Premier League game against Tottenham at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday evening.

The 31-year-old, who can operate as a winger or as an attacking midfielder, started the London derby and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Frank Lampard’s side won.

The Brazil international had one of his best games for the Blues this season, as he scored twice - first in the 12th minute and then in first-half injury time.

According to WhoScored, Willian took two shots and both ended in goals, played five key passes, had a pass accuracy of 90.7%, took 77 touches, attempted three dribbles, and made one tackle and interception.

So far this season, the former Shakhtar Donetsk star has scored one goal and provided one assist in six Champions League games, and has scored four goals and provided three assists in 17 Premier League matches for the Blues, according to WhoScored.

Chelsea fans have given their take on the display produced by Willian, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter:

The fact Willian can produce a performance like that against Tottenham is why he should be called out no? Let’s be honest, Willian is so inconsistent and his end product in a lot of games is horrific



Yes Willian was good today but we need consistency from him.. https://t.co/OIL2VCv62j — Con (@ConnCFC) December 23, 2019

Team was really good today. Everyone played well but Willian stood out. He was massive today. Hope he brings this fire to every game. — Ferdinand .D Meyer (@Meyer__cfc) December 23, 2019

Absolute Masterclass. We as a fan base often give Willian a hard time. Mainly because he’s so capable of games like this but they often come once in a blue moon. Thankfully, it came last night in an absolute 10/10 performance. Credit where it’s due. Amazing. #CFC #TouchlineFracas https://t.co/aJ54zAJW2e — #TouchlineFracas (@ChessyHour) December 23, 2019

We really need to speak about Willian and his performance against Spurs. Whatever he took that day, he needs to keep taking.



The dribbling, touches, decision making, finish and work ethic. Unbelievable. He led the attack yesterday and deserves all the credit he gets. #CFC https://t.co/5WsKOW1Chs — Jermaine.D (@officialJayD11) December 23, 2019

If Only Willian Could Maintain This Energy#CFC #TOTCHE — Michael Christopher (@mycallcrystalfa) December 23, 2019

"Hello Marina,,I think you should stop Informing that Willian guy of our transfer Rumours,,

The lad turns up whenever he hears it"".... pic.twitter.com/q7z3na1AOf — Davies™ (@CFC_Daves) December 23, 2019

Always been a big critic of Willian but that was the best I’ve ever seen him play in a Chelsea shirt. The biggest issue with him is all fans know he’s got it in him but he’s so inconsistent. — Adam (@Adam_cfc8) December 23, 2019